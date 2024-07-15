Forget Prime Day – this Product of the Year-winning OLED TV is "reduced to clear" right now

Amazon Prime Day is still a day away, but this early OLED TV deal might have already stolen the show.

The Sony A80L was awarded Product of the Year at the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards, and we've been singing its praises for over a year. It's held the primary position in our best TV and best OLED TV lists alike, so its pedigree should speak for itself. However, all good things must come to an end, and with the Bravia 8 (the replacement for the A80L) looming large, this TV will soon be retired from Sony's lineup. It's a bittersweet turn of events, as we bid farewell to an exceptional TV; but the good news is that the A80L has now been officially "reduced to clear" according to John Lewis with £1000 or more slashed from the prices of all models.

However, that's not where you'll find the best prices for the 65- and 77-inch models, as Sevenoaks has an even better deal which knocks a further £100 off the prices found on John Lewis and Amazon. Just make sure you sign up for Sevenoaks' Rewards Membership programme to access the full savings for those larger models; it's free and worthwhile if you want to get the best value.

Sony XR-55A80L 2023 OLED TV £2399 £1399 at John Lewis (save £1000)

Our favourite performance-per-pound TV of 2023, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a picture that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It sounds good by TV standards, too, and has a solid gaming feature set. Also available at Amazon

Sony XR-65A80L 2023 OLED TV £2999 £1799 at Sevenoaks (save £1200)

We haven't reviewed the larger Sony A80L OLED TV, but we have it on good authority that its performance should be just as good as the smaller variant. If you want a screen with masterful contrast at a larger size, then look no further. And with a ludicrous £1200 slashed from the price, this TV is an even bigger bargain.

We reviewed the A80L at 55 inches, so cannot say for sure that performance will be identical at this larger size; however, we anticipate that most of the positive qualities that we liked from that smaller model should be present here.

While 2023 was awash with next-generation QD-OLED and MLA OLED TVs, Sony proved that 'standard' OLED technology (often referred to as 'WOLED' because of its use of a white sub-pixel) is capable of absolutely stunning results when it's tuned with care and attention.

The A80L produces an image that pops with vibrant colours and superb contrast, yet combines that with a naturalism and subtlety that means you're always seeing movies and TV shows as intended. It balances all of these desirable picture traits to create an image that is nothing short of dazzling, allowing it to beat the likes of LG's C3 and Panasonic's MZ1500 OLED TVs.

The Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, which uses actuators that vibrate the whole screen in order to make sound, ensures that the audio and imagery are spatially connected in a way that non-Sony TVs can't match, and the A80L sounds direct, detailed and open by general TV standards, too.

While the LG C3 is still an impressive and very likeable TV, we felt that LG didn't differentiate it from the C2 enough, despite increasing the price at launch. The A80L, on the other hand, is a startling step forward and the best performance-per-pound TV of the year so far, particularly with this discount. LG has thankfully rectified this with the C4, which we felt performed much more competitively with the A80L, although that TV is newer and, as to be expected, more expensive.

You might still want to consider the LG C3 if you're a hardcore gamer, though, as it has four HDMI 2.1 ports (the Sony A80L has just two, of which one also handles eARC duties) and supports Dolby Vision gaming and HGiG, which the Sony doesn't. For everyone else, though, the Sony A80L is a brilliant buy.

There's also the Bravia 8 to consider, which has just replaced the A80L. We haven't tested that TV yet so cannot verify whether it's a worthy follow-up to this Award-winner, however, Sony claims that the new model is brighter and it leverages the new Bravia XR Processor too. That model is also much more expensive currently, so if you're after a better-value model, then the A80L is seriously worth a look, especially with over a thousand pounds of savings.

