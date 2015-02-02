Dixons Carphone has come to an agreement with the mobile operator Three, which will see the company operate its own mobile network.

The as-yet-unnamed Dixons Carphone network is expected to launch in the summer and aims to provide customers with more flexible contract options, such as changing tariff mid-contract. So if you find you're not using the majority of your monthly minutes, you can choose to downsize the tariff.

This, Dixons Carphone hopes, will be ideal for people looking for data contracts for devices such as laptops, tablets and even TVs.

Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse became Dixons Carphone in a £3.7bn merger, stating at the time the company's aim to serve the entire 'Internet of Things' market of internet-enabled devices.

Graham Stapleton, CEO of Carphone Warehouse, said the new network will offer customers "something different from what is available elsewhere in the market".

[via Financial Times]