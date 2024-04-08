Disney Plus sets out its plan to crack down on password sharing

Are you using a friend or family member's login to access Disney Plus? If so, you might find yourself locked out in the coming months, as the House of Mouse has reportedly set out its plan to prevent its users from sharing their account details with people outside of their household.

In an interview with CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the company has explored options to ensure that only those paying the monthly subscription bill will be able to access the content library. There also appears to be a plan to allow extra users to access the account for an additional fee.

Disney cites this plan as an opportunity to achieve profitability within its streaming division for 2024 and Hugh Johnston (Disney CFO) points towards its competitors which have undergone a similar process.

Netflix, for example, began this process in 2021, in which it began identifying and ousting users who were logged in with another member's account credentials. Instead, you can now add 'Extra Members' to your household account for an additional £4.99 / $7.99 / AU$7.99 a month per additional user.

Disney reportedly plans on beginning its crackdown in select countries in June, with a worldwide rollout in September. As pointed out by FlatpanelsHD, the rules are already stated within the Disney Plus terms of service.

