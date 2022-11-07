Devialet Mania packs 360° sound and Phantom tech into portable smart speaker

Devialet has unveiled its first ever portable speaker. The Devialet Mania promises "adaptive 360° stereo sound" and a suitably-luxurious design that references the pricier Devialet Phantom range.

The bowling ball-sized Mania packs a condensed version of the French firm's proprietary audio technology. Four full-range drivers – plus two subwoofers in a 'push' configuration to reduce distortion – promise a frequency range as low as 30Hz and as high as 20,000Hz.

Active Stereo Calibration meanwhile uses four microphones to adapt the Devialet Mania's sound to its surroundings. Place the Mania in the centre of a room, for example, and the 360-degree stereo mode is automatically activated. Place it against a wall and the two full-range rear drivers up the ante to deliver a more expansive soundstage.

(Image credit: Devialet)

Battery life is a claimed 10 hours, which is a full 20 hours less than you'd get from the Award-winning Dali Katch G2, one of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested so far. Then again, the Devialet Mania is rated IPX4 splash resistant – the Katch has no such indoor/outdoor protection.

Streamers can use the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant to listen to music via wi-fi, Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. That's in addition to the dedicated Devialet App and the sprinkling of capacitive touch controls on the device itself.

Devialet describes the design as 'an ode to the Phantom', hence the spherical, polished ring surrounded by a luxe woven fabric. There's also a handle, so you can transport your 2.3kg audio baby from the living room to the garden and beyond.

The Devialet Mania will be on sale at Harrods, Selfridges and via Devialet's website from 7th November, priced at £690 / $900 (around AU$1410). The optional docking station for charging will set you back £69 / $100 (around AU$160).

Not enough bling? Why not consider the Paris Opéra edition, embellished with something called 24-carat "moongold". Devialet doesn't mention the price but we can't imagine that moongold is cheap.

