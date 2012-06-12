Denon today launches its premium AV-Art network home cinema receiver, the £1100 AVR-3313 with 4K upscaling.

It follows hot on the heels of the entry-level and midrange AV-Art models announced earlier this month.

The Denon AVR-3313 is a 7.2-channel device, delivering 165W to each of its seven channels. It's fitted with seven HDMI inputs, one on the front panel, two HDMI outputs, and is AirPlay compatible.

Video upscaling to 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution is four times that of standard (1080p) high-resolution video.

There's direct iPhone/iPad connectivity via USB, and DLNA network support for playback of internet radio and music stored on network attached storage (NAS) devices or computers.

A new set-up assistant, GUI (graphical user interface) and Audyssey MultEQ XT technologies all come as standard. Naturally it will handle all the latest high-definition audio formats, as well as 3D video via HDMI.

The Denon AVR-3313 will be available in black or silver from July.

Here are those tech specs in full:

• 165W x 7ch (6 ohms) – fully discrete and symmetrical layouted power stages

• Denon Advanced High Quality Audio technology D.D.S.C.-HD (Dynamic Discrete

Surround Circuit – High Definition) and AL24 Multi Processing

• New Denon Link HD for low jitter audio transmission with compatible players

• 1080p and 4k Video Scaling, 4k HDMI switching, 4k GUI overlay

• Dolby TrueHD and dts-HD Master Audio decoders

• Audyssey MultEQ XT with Audyssey Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ

• Compressed Audio Restorer

• 6+1 (front) HDMI inputs with 3D, ARC and CEC support

• Triple HDMI output - Dual HDMI plus additional HDMI Zone output

• Advanced Network capability

• DLNA1.5 certified

• Audio streaming from Network incl. FLAC HD files

• AirPlay audio streaming

• last.fm music service support (not available in all countries)

• vTuner internet radio

• Flickr Photo Streaming

• Front USB input: iPod / iPhone digital compatible

• Multi language Setup Assistant (7 languages) and Advanced GUI

for easy setup and operation

• Multizone management (3 zones)

• Firmware upgradable via Internet and USB

• Auto Power Off for energy saving

• New Denon Remote App

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook