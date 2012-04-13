It's not on sale yet, but Denon says its forthcoming Cocoon AirPlay wireless speaker – shown here in pre-production form – will be available soon.

The Cocoon automatically connects to your wireless home network using its NetLink function, and can stream music from any Apple, Android or Windows portable device, and from any PC/Mac or network attached storage device.

Internet radio is part of the spec, and a built-in li-ion battery is said to offer up to five hours of playback on a full charge.

The design is also water resistant for outdoor use, there's an integrated carry handle and a slot for the remote control. UK pricing to be confirmed.

