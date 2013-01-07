Now we’ve had some more time to process all the information on Sharp's new 2013 TVs, here’s a rundown of the all the sizes, prices and key features for all the models...

Sharp 8 Series TVs

LC-60LE857K, 60in, $2999, available March (UK pricing tbc)

LC-70LE857K, 70in, $3999, available April

LC-80LE857K, 80in, $6499 available April

Slim design

Brushed silver aluminium bezel

O-shaped ‘floating’ stand

Full HD

Quattron

Super Bright

AquaMotion 960 + 240Hz panel

Dual-core processor

Web browser

Wi-fi

Active 3D with 2 pairs of Bluetooth glasses

35W speakers including Yamaha DSP technology

Wallpaper mode

Sharp 7 Series TV

Sharp 7 Series

LC-60LE757, 60in, $2299, available April

LC-70LE757, 70in, $3499, available April

LC-80LE757, 80in, $5999, available May

Brushed black aluminium bezel

Quattron

Full HD

AqaMotion 480 + 240Hz panel

Dual-core processor

Web browser

Wi-fi

Active 3D with 2 pairs of Bluetooth glasses

35W speakers including Yamaha DSP technology

Wallpaper mode

Sharp 6 Series TVs

Available with (LE657) or without (LE650) active 3D technology

LC-60LE657, 60in, $1799, available March

LC-70LE657, 70in, $2799, available March

LC-60LE650, 60in, $1499, available February

LC-70LE650, 70in, $2499, available February

LC-80LE650, 80in, $4999, available May

Full HD

AquaMotion 240 + 120Hz panel

Dual-core processor

Web browser

20W speakers

Wi-fi

Written by Andy Madden

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+