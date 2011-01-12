It employs an integrated dual-lens system, which includes two of each of these key components: double Sony G lenses, a pair of Exmor R CMOS sensors and twin BIONZ image processors.

The dual recording system allows 3D content to be played back in Full HD 2D automatically on non-3D displays, while 3D footage can be played back without glasses on the camcorder's Xtra Fine 3.5in 3D LCD touch screen.

Viewers can also play back Full HD 3D videos they've recorded on any 3D-capable HDTV.

Additional features include 64GB of memory, 10x optical zoom and Optical Steady Shot. The Sony HDR-TD10E will be available in April, price to be confirmed.

Not to be outdone, JVC also announced its first 3D consumer camcorder at the show, the GS-TD1, due on sale Stateside in March for around $2000. No European release date is yet confirmed.

Like the Sony, JVC's model has two camera lenses and a high-speed processor able to capture two simultaneous 1920 x 1080i Full HD images. It's also equipped with two 3.32 megapixel CMOS sensors and a 3.5in glasses-free monitor to view them on.

