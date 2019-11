The British company picked up the accolade for for its NP30 network music player which enables 24-bit audio playback, has access to streaming music services and internet radio stations and will stream audio from any UPnP-equipped device.

Slated for a Spring 2011 release, the Cambridge Audio NP30 network music player will set you back £400.

You can see some of ther other CES 2011 Innovation Award winners in our special blog.

