BT Sport to broadcast EVERY Bundesliga match live from Saturday

BT Sport, the exclusive UK broadcaster of Germany’s Bundesliga football, has confirmed it will show every match live for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season, which resumes this weekend.

At least one match every weekend will be available in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

The broadcaster's extended Bundesliga coverage kicks off this weekend with nine live matches this weekend, including Borussia Dortmund v Schalke, Union Berlin v Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig v Freiburg. The Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach fixture will be given the 4K treatment.

The full fixtures for this weekend are as follows:

16th May:

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (2pm, BT Sport 1)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (2pm, BT Sport 2)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (2pm, BT Sport 3)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (2.30pm, BT Sport Extra 1)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (2.30pm, BT Sport Extra 2)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (4.45pm, BT Sport 1 and 5.15pm, BT Sport Ultimate)

17th May:

Cologne v Mainz (2.15pm, BT Sport 1)

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (4.45pm, BT Sport 1)

18th May:

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (7.15pm, BT Sport 1)

The coverage will be presented from the BT Sport Studio with contributions from home by guests and commentators. This Saturday's coverage will be hosted by James Richardson and Raphael Honigstein, joined from home by former Bayern Munich and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves. On Sunday, Lynsey Hipgrave and Honigstein will be in the studio, with Hargreaves piping up virtually from home.

Additional Bundesliga-related programming, such as a Bundesliga special of BT Sport show The Football’s Not On and a Jadon Sancho documentary, will also complement the live coverage, so BT Sport-subscribing football fans should have a good flick through the EPG now.

Not in the UK? BT Sport packages grant access to live streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch from abroad using a VPN (some of our favourite of which are just below).

