BT Sport introduces no-contract Monthly Pass for £25 – includes 4K HDR fixtures

BT Sport has introduced a new, more flexible way to watch its channels.

From today, anyone can buy a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25, allowing them to watch BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3, BT Sport ESPN, BT Sport Ultimate and the six BT Sport Extra channels on a month-by-month basis without committing to a longer-term contract.

Thats similar to how you can watch Sky Sports simply by purchasing a Sky Sports Month Pass via Now TV.

The pass offers every BT Sport broadcast, including UEFA Champions League matches, Premier League clashes, Gallagher Premiership Rugby every weekend, Saturday night boxing, WWE (from January) and more, while the BT Sport Ultimate channel delivers select fixtures in 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos.

The action can be watched on the BT Sport App (iOS/Android) mobile devices, online via btsport.com , or on a Sony PlayStation 4, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs (2015-2019), Xbox One and Chromecast.

The Ultimate channel can be watched in all its 4K HDR glory on Samsung Smart TVs (2018 and 2019 models), Xbox One X & S and via Chromecast Ultra, while compatible Android and Apple phones and tablets will be able to watch HD HDR broadcasts.

Already eyeing up the BT Sport fixtures over the Christmas break? You can sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass here.

