Boxing Day deal alert! LG’s premier affordable OLED TV is back to its best price ever

On the hunt for a cracking OLED TV deal this Boxing Day? Then we’d strongly check out this stellar saving on the 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV.

You can buy the 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV for just £699 on Amazon – that’s a £200 saving on its regular £899 price and the best we’ve seen on it all year. The cheapest we’ve seen the 48-inch LG B4 sell for previously was £749 during Black Friday.

We haven’t reviewed the LG B4 yet, but given the positive experience we had during a hands-on with it and the stellar performance of its predecessor, the LG B3 when we tested it, we’re happy to recommend the deal.

The LG B4 is one of the only 48-inch OLED TVs to launch this year, with most ranges starting at 55-inches. It shares a lot of the core DNA that made the LG C4 we reviewed this year so great and an easy five-star recommendation.

This includes stellar app support for most streaming services and the atypical inclusion of four HDMI 2.1 sockets. This is rare as most OLEDs, especially ones this price, only have two, one of which doubles as the eARC needed for a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

That means if you have a current generation games console or PC, which require HDMI 2.1 connections to run at full speed, you’d normally need to contend with a fair amount of cable swapping. That’s not the case on the LG B4!

The only real compromises are that the TV has a weaker sound system and doesn’t go as bright as more expensive OLEDs. You can fix the primary fairly easily by investing in a soundbar, which we recommend doing anyway as nearly all the TV sound systems we test are too weak to offer a truly immersive experience.

The latter could be an issue if you plan to use it in very bright conditions, where it may turn reflective. But based on our hands on with the B4 it still offered a solid picture. Hence why our Home Cinema Editor, Tom Parsons, reported after having an opening look at the LG B4:

“The new B4 has been getting a lot of attention on account of its spec boost over last year’s model, and while we will need to conduct a comprehensive, comparative and independent review before delivering a final verdict, my instinct is that it will be more than enough TV for most people.”

Which is why we’re strongly recommending any OLED TV deal hunter check out the current discount on the LG B4 this Boxing Day.

