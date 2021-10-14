Bose launches SoundLink Flex waterproof portable speaker

Winter is coming, but the new Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker isn't fussed. The portable speaker features a rugged design that's IP67 waterproof and tough enough to withstand all kinds of weather.

It's been a while since Bose launched a completely new wireless speaker, so the Flex is a big deal. Bose has crammed the device with dual opposing passive radiators that deliver "deep, rich tones", while new proprietary Bose PositionIQ tech automatically detects the speaker’s orientation, ensuring a lifelike sound whether the Flex is hanging by its loop or laid flat.

This isn't your average waterproof speaker, either. Bose has finished the case in a super-tough powder coating that is resistant to UV light and corrosion, so it won't peel or flake in blistering sun or icy conditions. The SoundLink Flex floats, too, so it won't matter if you drop it into the pool or the ocean.

(Image credit: Bose)

The SoundLink Flex can remember up to eight recently connected Bluetooth devices, so it should be easy to switch between the the phones, tablets and laptops that pepper most households. Battery life is claimed 12 hours (the same as the 2019 Bose SoundLink Revolve).

The speaker can be controlled via the Bose Connect app or the physical buttons on the speaker. There's no built-in voice assistant, but you can access your phone's voice assistant and answer calls though the built-in microphone. Want to beef up the sound? There's the option to pair the SoundLink Flex with another Bose Bluetooth speaker for stereo sound or simultaneous playback.

How will Bose's compact, 20cm x 9cm x 5cm offering fare against the best waterproof speakers on the market today? That remains to be seen, but if you're tempted by this weatherproof wonder, it's out now in the US priced at $149.99 (around £120 / AU$220). Bose has yet to confirm the SoundLink Flex in the UK or beyond.

MORE:

Catch the best Bose deals live now: headphones, speakers, soundbars

The best wireless speakers for every budget

Our review of the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones