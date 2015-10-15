The B&O Play H7 headphones claim a 20-hour battery life for wireless music and have a power saving mode for when you start to run out of juice. The aluminium ear cups are touch sensitive, responding to gestures to control your music and also take voice calls from your phone.

Borrowing the wireless tech from the flagship H8 earphones but not the gold design, the H7 earphones have "soft lambskin" ear cushions that come in a black or natural finish. If that doesn't appeal, there are always the limited edition H6 models, which come in a variety of jazzier colours.

Unlike the H8 model, there's no noise-cancellation here, though B&O claims the snug fit of the over-ear cups will do a decent job of isolating outside noise.

Due on sale now, the BeoPlay H7 headphones are priced at £329.

