Black Friday PlayStation Plus deal: get $20 off a 12-month PS Plus subscription

Amazon is firing off plenty of Black Friday gaming deals, even slashing 33% off the price of PlayStation Plus. The 12-month subscription is normally $60. Now, you can get it for only $40! PS Plus is rarely discounted, so don't miss out on this one.

Not familiar with PlayStation Plus? Sony's brilliant online subscription service gets you free PS4 and PS5 games, which you can keep as long as you're a member, plus exclusive PlayStation Store discounts and access to online multiplayer tournaments.

If you have a PS4 or a PS5, PS Plus is a must. Miss out on this Black Friday at your peril.

PS Plus (12 months) $40 at Amazon (save $20)

Sign up to PlayStation Plus and enjoy online multiplayer gaming plus free PS4/PS5 games each month. The PlayStation Plus free games lineup has included brand new releases and some stone-cold classics. You'll also be showered with exclusive discounts on a host of brand new titles and add-ons.

Where to find PS5 stock ahead of Black Friday 2021

Aside from allowing you to play PS4 and PS5 online multiplayer games, PlayStation Plus membership gets you two new PS4 games each month, as well as regularly added PS5 titles (which you keep as long as you remain a member). It's a great way to boost your games collection in return for a relatively small outlay.

This month, members get access to Knockout City, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and First Class Trouble. Past titles have included huge hits such as Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and DiRT Rally 2.0. And a few times this year the PlayStation Plus free games line-up has even featured a brand new release.

At this point, you might be thinking 'where do I sign?' – but hold on, we're not finished yet. PS Plus also includes exclusive access to online multiplayer tournaments, free bonus items for games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends, plus hefty discounts on new titles, add-ons and pre-orders.

Even if you're a casual gamer, snapping up PlayStation Plus for only $40 – less than the price of a game – is a no brainer. Sony has matched Amazon's deal, so you can now get a 12-month PS Plus subscription for $40 direct from playstation.com, too.

