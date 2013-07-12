This week on whathifi.com we heard more news about 4K (both good and bad), reported on Nokia's announcement of another Lumia smartphone and soaked up the details on Philips new launches for the second half of this year.

A bevy of reviews arrived with another look at a Sony TV (it's good), Musical Fidelity's new CD player (also good) and Karan's KA I180Mk2 stereo amp (really good).

NEWS

Panasonic 4K TVs set for Q3 release

More news from the 4K bandwagon with a report in the Nikkei indicating that Panasonic will be shipping a 4K TV later this year.

The report suggests that the Ultra HD sets will be available this year in sizes starting at 50-in. if true, the news suggests a cooling on OLED sets as manufacturers look to captilize on the 4K momentum.

Nokia launches Lumia 1020 smartphone

Not content with the recent release of the Lumia 925, Nokia is already putting the finishing touches to the release of the Lumia 1020. There's no word on a UK price yet despite a release date mooted as this "quarter". The US on the other hand will have the Windows 8 device (with 41MP camera) in the next two weeks; available on a two-year $300 contract wiith telecoms provider AT&T.

Sony has 'no plans' to bring its 4K Ultra HD player to the UK

This time we have disappointing news on 4K, with Sony saying it has 'no plans' to bring the 4K Ultra HD Media Player to the UK.

Already available in the US, it was expected that the player would make the journey across the Atlantic. However Paul Gyles, head of home entertainment at Sony, told us last week that the 4K server/download service was "US only". For now.

It looks like we'll be settling for Mastered in 4K Blu-ray for the forseeable future.

Philips announces three new products

This week turned out to be a busy one for Philips as they announced, not one, not two but three new products.

Already available to buy, Philips announced the release the first two in-ear headphones in its Fidelio range (the S1 and the S2).

In September the electronics company will release the 60-inch Elevation, the company's slimmest set ever that will retail for £2,800 throughout the UK. Last, but not least, is the company's announcement of the DS840, a Bluetooth speaker dock with an Apple Lightning Dock. The DS840 goes on sale later this month for £250.

REVIEWS

Karan KA I180 Mk2

The Karan KA I180 Mk2 is one of the first (if not the first) piece of kit we've reviewed from this brand. Putting it through its paces we were left more than impressed with how it handled whatever source material we threw at it. Read our Karan KA I180Mk2 review

Sony KDL-W805

Sony TVs performed impressively last year, triumphing in three catergories at our Awards. This year we've had one from their W900 range make it to our test rooms and we've had a gander at one of their 4K TVs. On the whole we've liked what we saw. Could the W805 deliver the goods? Read our Sony KDL-42W805 review.

Musical Fidelity M6CD

Good things come in big packages? The M6CD is certainly bulky, and pricey to boot. But it's not the look, or even the price, that we're concerned about. It's the performance. We've had some great CD players pass through our rooms in recent months, could the M6CD keep up with the competition? Read our Musical Fidelity M6CD review

