This week on whathifi.com we reported on Microsoft's announcement of its new Surface devices as it looks to bridge the gap to Apple and Google in the tablet market.

Other news filtered through with the OLED TV rush begining to gain momentum with the release of a curved effort from LG. More news emerged with the announcement of the new Q Acoustics Q7000i speaker package (of which you can read a review of in the November issue).

On the reviews front it was an excellent week with a bevy of five-star products. The JBL OnBeat Rumble, Samsung PS51F5500 and Cambridge Audio Aero 5.1 speaker package all receiving our five-star seal of approval. Read the reviews below to see why.

And don't forget, this week marks the release of the November issue of What Hi-Fi: Sound and Vision with the latest news and reviews of hi-fi kit available both online and in print.

NEWS

Microsoft announces Surface 2 tablets

Microsft has announced two new additions to the Surface tablet range, the Surface 2 and the Surface Pro 2.

The new Surface 2 tablet is powered by a NVIDIA Tegra 4 processor and will run Windows RT 8.1. Other improvements include USB 3.0 port, a 3.5 MP front camera (5 MP rear) and a ClearType Full HD display able to render video content in 1080p.

The Surface Pro 2 is designed as more of a "true laptop replacement", capable of running the full fat version of Windows, and powered by a fourth generation Intel Core i5 processor that offers a 75% increase in battery life over the original Pro.

The Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 wll go on sale in the UK and US on October 22nd.

LG 55EA980W curved OLED TV goes on sale

For those with cash to burn the new LG curved OLED TV, the 55EA980W, has gone on sale at selected retailers around the country.

The 55in follows in the footsteps of the LG 55EM970V OLED TV but thankfully isn't as eye-wateringly expensive as that set. It's a snip at £8000.

The new LG 55EA980W curved OLED feaures LG's WRGB 4-colour pixel technology, Cinema 3D (LG's passive 3D technology) and Smart TV features with LG claiming the curved nature of the TV will result in the entire screen being the same distance from the viewer's eyes to remove "screen-edge visual distortion and detail loss."

Q Acoustics refreshes its home cinema speaker packages

British speaker company Q Acoustics has revealed its new look Q7000i speaker package.

The Q7000i builds on the Q7000, aiming to deliver two-channel sound as confidently as surround sound, with the 5.1 system comprised of five full range satellite speakers, each with twin 75mm bass/midrange drivers and 25mm 'ring radiator' tweeters.

The Q Acoustics 7000i series 5.1 speaker package is available in classic matt black or matt white, and is on sale for £900.

More news:

Amazon Cloud Player now available on Sonos systems

Canton announce DM 50 "sound plinth"

Yamaha confirms prices of products launched at IFA 2013

Apple sells record 9 million iPhones

Astell & Kern AK120 portable music player gets UK launch

JVC reveal its lineup of 4K projectors for 2014

NAD launches VISO 1AP wireless speaker

Linn announce a "brand new category of music system"

REVIEWS

JBL OnBeat Rumble

The JBL OnBeat Rumble narrowly missed out on winning our wireless speaker Supertest award a few issues ago.

It's a big, chunky unit to be sure but it delivers fine sound quality and offers excellent connectivity options. If you're on the lookout for a wireless speaker with personality, you can do no worse than have a look at the JBL.

Read the full JBL OnBeat Rumble review

Samsung PS51F5500

The Samsung PS51F5500 is another reminder of what's so good about plasma TV technology, and although it's rather out of touch when it comes to style, in terms of specs, price and overall quality you'd be hard pressed to find a better plasma set for this price.

Read the full Samsung PS51F5500 review

Cambridge Audio Aero 5.1

The Cambridge Audio Aero 5.1 speaker package opened the First Test coverage in our current November issue. And there's a good reason why.

While Cambridge Audio isn't especially known for working at the higher end of the hi-fi market, the company has steadily released a series of excellent products, the latest of which happens to be one of the very best speaker packages we've had a look at this year.

More:

Focal SM9

Wilson Audio Sophia 3

by Kobina Monney

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+