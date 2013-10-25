This week on whathifi.com we covered Apple's launch of the new iPads, the iPad Air and the iPad Mini with Retina display.

News flowed in this week with rumours of Google preparing a response to Apple's tablet unveiling with a new Nexus 10. There were interesting apps from Onkyo, promising high-res audio, and McIntosh, promising a cool design, plus huge news in the form of the new Cyrus Lyric streaming systems.

You'd expect a bit of a comedown following our recent Awards week but no, reviews poured out with efforts from Samsung, Sennheiser and Tannoy evaluated by our top, top team of reviewers.

NEWS

Apple launches new iPads

Despite details leaking in the weeks beforehand, Apple still had a few surprises left up its sleeve when it came to unveiling the next generation of iPad tablets.

The iPad Air (not the iPad 5) replaces the iPad 4 and will be available on November 1st for £399. The iPad 2 will remain on sale for a still rather eye-watering £329.

The Mini gets a sequel that's not bigger, but may be a bit better, with the inclusion of a Retina display on the 7.9in device. Ye olde Mini has been reduced to a slightly more palatable £249, with prices for the Retina display Mini starting at £319 for the 16GB wi-fi model. It will also be available on November 1st.

iPad Air: everything you need to know

iPad Mini 2: everything you need to know

Cyrus reveals Lyric streaming systems

Cyrus has revealed full details of its new Lyric streaming systems, a new streaming range which is set to launch with the Cyrus Lyric 05 and Lyric 09.

Designed to meet the needs of consumers who want to listen to music from a variety of sources, the Lyric systems sport an exhaustive list of features and a completetly new glass and aluminium casing.

Full details: Cyrus Lyric

Images of the Google Nexus 10 leak online

Much like a sieve, there appear to be leaks surrounding Google's rumoured new Nexus 10 tablet with images appearing online in the last week.

While there were no rumours of specs to go along with the images, prior speculation suggested a quad-core Snapdragon processor and a 2560 x 1600 high resolution display.

2GB of onboard RAM and 32GB of internal storage has been stated to be included, with the latest version of Android, Kit Kat 4.4, also in tow.

As always with rumours, we'll believe it when we see it... which should be any day.

Onkyo HF player brings high-res audio files to iOS devices

Want to get high-res audio on your iOS device? Here's an app from Onkyo to do just that.

The intial free download brings users a host of EQ features to your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch but, for a one-off fee ot £6.99, you can also play 24bit/192kHz resolution files.

It's only compatible with iPhones from the 4S up, 5th Gen iPod Touch onwards and iPad Mini or later. Still, it's more support for high resolution audio playback on portable devices...

Nokia launch first 'phablet' and tablet

At its last World Event show before it gets eaten up by Microsoft, Nokia announced its first phablet and tablet devices.

The Lumia 1520 will be the flagship model of the two new "phablet" devices. It has a 6 inch, 1080p display as well as packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor running at 2.26GHz with 2GB RAM.

Also announced was Nokia's first ever tablet, powered by Windows 8. The tablet boasts a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 display, Snapdragon 800 processor at 2.2GHz, 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In terms of specs, and looks, its very similar to Microsoft's Surface 2.

REVIEWS

Samsung UE65F9000

This year has seen the emergence of 4K TV sets. Although the prices are high, much like Full HD sets before it, it's a new technology with a rather premium price.

Still, there's been a lot to like about 4K TVs although the ones we've seen haven't quite managed to make it to five star territory. The UE65F9000 is undoubtedly a talented set with very few weaknesses. Could it be the first 4K TV to receive a five star verdict?

Read the full Samsung UE65F9000 review

Sennheiser Momentum On-Ear

Much like their siblings, the Sennheiser Momentum, the Momentum On-Ear headphones look gorgeous.

The On-Ears may not be able to quite emulate the success of the five-star Momentums, but there is a lot to like here, not least if you value style as much as sound quality.

Read the full Sennheiser Momentum On-ear review

Tannoy Precision 6.2

Beautifully balanced and very listenable, we had a lot of good things to say about Tannoy's Precision 6.2 speaker.

Distinctive and with a great finish too, they're one of the best pairs of speakers we've heard at this price point, managing to mix style with substance.

Read the full Tannoy Precision 6.2 review

by Kobina Monney

