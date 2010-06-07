Best Buy has signed a five-year deal with the O2 music venue in London's Docklands to become the official consumer electronics retail sponsor of the building.

The deal starts this month and gives Best Buy benefits across the O2 site, including the Arena and indigO2. Best Buy will also own the naming rights to the 750-capacity VIP Lounge.

Under the terms of the deal, Best Buy customers will get upgrade opportunities and access to VIP tickets, as well as exclusive gigs at indigO2 and AEG Live events.

These benefits will be promoted under Best Buy's own customer rewards scheme, My Best Buy.

The sponsorship will be celebrated with a series of exclusive gigs at the indigO2, a 2300-capacity music venue, under the banner "Best Buy Presents..." The first gig will be headlined by Ellie Goulding on July 5th, with 1225 pairs of free tickets to be given away by Best Buy.

The company will promote the Ellie Goulding gig to customers at its Thurrock, Hedge End and Merry Hill stores and via local direct marketing, My Best Buy, online at www.bestbuy.co.uk and on Facebook and Twitter.

Customers who spend more than £30 on products in the participating stores will be given a reference code and will be eligible for a free pair of tickets to the show and entry to the after-show party.

Announcements about further gigs will be made in due course.

To find out more about Best Buy, read our blog or watch our video report.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter