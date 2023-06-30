Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones set to launch in July with spatial audio support, according to reports

Apple’s plans for its new wireless over-ear Beats model have been revealed online. According to MacRumors.com, Apple is planning to release the Beats Studio Pro on 19th July, if details shared by Myke Hurley on the Apple-focused podcast "Connected" are to be believed.

Hurley's own source comes from an anonymous insider who claims the Studio Pro will come in four colours – Black, Navy, Sandstone and Deep Brown – with leaked images revealing the headphones to have a very similar look to the current Beats Studio3 cans.

The fundamental differences, it seems, are less cosmetic. There’s a USB-C port for charging instead of the old micro-USB, while the microphones have been upgraded to improve voice clarity by up to 27 per cent over the Studio3. The new cans will keep the standard 3.5mm headphone jack, but they do come with their own bespoke carrying case.

9to5mac provides further details. According to one of the site’s “previously reliable sources," the Studio Pro will greatly improve audio quality thanks to two custom 40mm drivers capable of massively reduced distortion levels and increased audio fidelity.

Further, the Studio Pro will come with an integrated digital processor that “optimises the final frequency response for a powerful yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to”. Classic Beats features such as ANC, Transparency Mode and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos will also be onboard, as will personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

The new Beats Studio will feature a design similar to the existing Beats Studio3. (Image credit: Beats)

What about chips? According to 9to5mac, the Studio Pro won’t use an Apple-designed chip, instead opting for a custom-made Beats chip to facilitate cross-platform support for both Apple and Android. For those Android users, features such as Fast Pair and Find My Device will now be available, as well as seamless Audio Switching and a full Beats app for Android devices.

Apple users, meanwhile, will enjoy One-touch pairing, automatic software updates, Siri compatibility and Find My Headphones based on their last known location.

If you’re listening via the USB-C cable, the upcoming cans will offer three listening modes. Firstly, the Beats Signature Mode gives the most balanced musical experience, whereas the Entertainment profile offers a more expressive experience for games and movies. Conversation Mode, meanwhile, optimises voices for calls or podcasting.

Battery life is an important consideration for wireless headphone users these days, and the Beats Studio Pro supposedly boast some impressive numbers. 9to5mac touts up to 40 hours of listening without ANC and Transparency Mode, dropping to 24 hours with either of said modes activated. You’ll also receive 4 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge courtesy of the Beats’ handy Fast Fuel feature.

According to an early reseller listing, the Studio Pro will retail for around the €399 mark in Europe, roughly the same price tag as the Studio3. MacRumors speculates this will mean a likely US cost at launch of around $349.95.

That release date of July 19th hasn’t been officially confirmed, but sources and rumours do seem to indicate that a launch could be imminent with retailers “preparing to begin shipments soon”, according to 9to5Mac. We’ll keep you posted as confirmation of further details become available.

MORE:

In the market for new cans? These are the best over-ear headphones

Beats Studio Buds vs Beats Fit Pro: which wireless Beats earbuds are best?

Best Beats headphones: from budget to premium