Picture perfect audio sounds like an oxymoron, but that's exactly what Basswall - an Indiegogo campaign for a speaker system hidden inside a picture frame - is aiming for.

Marketed as 'hide-fi', the frame has a dual-subwoofer array, two titanium tweeters and two midrange drivers, as well as a tuned reflex bass port.

On the side of the frame is a dial for volume control and a power switch. There's also a toggle to turn on Bluetooth, so you can play music from Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, Apple Music or any other wireless service.

With one month left to go of the campaign, Basswall has currently raised $4,140, or 166 per cent of its original target.

The Basswall will accommodate a poster of 61cm x 91cm, so why not print out your favourite What Hi-Fi? review and hang it pride of place in your living room?

