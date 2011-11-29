Bang & Olufsen is strengthening its 3DTV ranks with the new BeoVision 7-40 model featuring a built-in Blu-ray player and active-shutter 3D glasses.

You can watch TV on the new BeoVision 7-40 in both 2D and 3D. And B&O has been working on making sure both look good on the updated 40in LCD screen with additions like the double-sided LED backlight and improved contrast levels.

The Blu-ray player supports the following formats: Dolby Digital 5.1/EX 6.1/EX 7.1/Dolby Digital Plus 7.1/True HD 7.1, DTS MA 7.1, DTS 5.1/ES 6.1, MPEG audio L1, LPCM and 7.1ch multichannel PCM.

And the player is BD-Live compatible, able to receive extra content via the internet.

The new BeoVision 7-40 will set you back an eye-watering £7600. Better start saving then. A 50in version is also available.

