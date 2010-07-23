The revamped website represents a different online approach for BADA, being more consumer focused than before to help drive enquiries to the Association's dealers.

All it takes is two clicks of the mouse from the homepage, via an interactive map of the UK, for users to find their nearest BADA retailer.

From there, users can view the store's own website, send an email, get directions or call them.

Also on the homepage is a link to a page explaining the benefits of shopping at a BADA retailer, with information about their commitment to customer service, demonstration facilities, impartial advice and their membership of the UK's only national network of retailers trained to agreed industry standards.

The site also serves as a news portal, includes the BADA blog and an opportunity to sign up for the Association's newsletter. Users can also follow BADA on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin.

BADA members can advertise for sale their ex-demo, trade-in and end-of-line stock on Marketplace, and consumers are encouraged to give feedback on their experience of a particular retailer via an online form.

Simon Byles, BADA chairman, says: "To demonstrate our support for the independent retail sector, our new site explains to consumers why it is better to shop at a specialist and that the real value of purchasing from a highly-trained and committed retailer goes far beyond the value of getting the cheapest price from the internet."

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter