New from Swedish speaker company Audio Pro is the £350 LV1, a single wireless speaker capable of delivering stereo sound and forming part of a multiroom system

It's the smallest speaker in Audio Pro's Living range and has a red, white or black leather finish. A remote control comes as standard.

The LV1 has a built-in digiltal amplifer, wireless receiver, digital signal processing (DSP) and digital filters. It can be used as part of a wireless music system: just plug the USB transmitter into your computer, iDevice or smartphone and instantly start streaming music to the Audio Pro LV1.

Read about the Audio Pro LV2e active wireless speakers here

FLAC or Apple Lossless files can be played without any compression, and you can add as many LV1s as you like within range of the transmitter to create a simple multiroom set-up.

The Audio Pro wireless network uses a dedicated protocol in the 2.4GHz band for optimum sound quality.

You can buy the LV1 now online from the Audio Pro website, or in store from specialist retailers.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook