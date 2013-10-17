At last the waiting is over and today we can finally reveal the winners of the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Awards 2013. You can see them all on our dedicated Awards 2013 microsite which has a fresh new look.

There are 99 best-in-class products across 22 categories celebrating the hottest hi-fi, home cinema and audio tech available, with a Product of the Year in each category. This year we've added two new categories, Soundbars and Wireless speakers and docks, to reflect the huge popularity of those products.

2013 marks the 30th anniversary of our prestigious annual Awards, commonly referred to as the 'Oscars' of the consumer electronics industry, so there's much to celebrate.

Our dedicated test team has been flat out during the summer reviewing a huge amount of new kit, many of it flown in from around the world to meet the final deadline for entries in August.

From TVs to tablets, smartphones to speakers, our reviewers have been putting every piece of kit we could get our hands on through our rigorous test process. We review as a team, so there have been plenty of heated discussions (including some long lunches down the pub!) as we’ve debated long and hard the products that are worthy of our coveted Best Buy and Product of the Year accolades – and which are not.

This year the most hotly contested categories were, without doubt, smartphones and home cinema amplifiers. Competition has never been tougher.

In each product category we pick Best Buys at a range of different prices, to suit your budget, and then one overall Product of the Year – our ultimate favourite product in that market sector.

Rest assured, whatever type of product you need, and whatever your budget, a What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Award is the ultimate seal of approval.

A full list of this year's winners can be found on the Awards section of the website and in the special Awards issue of the magazine that's on sale now. And don't forget you can download the mag directly to your iPad or buy a single copy online.

By Andy Clough

