A hi-fi deal with decks-appeal – save over 20% on a five-star Audio-Technica turntable

If you're looking to get your hands on a superb record player for less than £300, we've got just the thing – the five-star Audio-Technica LP5X turntable is now down to just £299, its lowest-ever price!

That's a 21% drop from its RRP of £379. We were already impressed with this successor to the LP5 at its normal price, so with this fresh discount we're even more inclined to suggest you give this record player serious consideration.

Audio-Technica LP5X turntable was £379 now £299 (save £80)

The Audio-Technica LP5X is a well-designed turntable that sounds great for the money. It’s well-built and nice to use, earning a five-star review when we tested it. We said it was "worthy of a spot on anyone’s shortlist" and with this latest price drop, that's even more true!

Also available at Richer Sounds

In terms of sound, we think the LP5X sounds a little bit cleaner and clearer than the previous model, though perhaps not quite enough to warrant anyone upgrading from the older model. Still, this record player is more than good enough to be considered one of the class leaders at this price.

The deck never sounds as though it's struggling, no matter how much complexity there is to the music being played. Dynamics are fluid and impactful while subtle instrumental elements are conveyed with clarity, even when a lot is going on. The stereo imaging is layered and precise, which makes it easy to pinpoint specific instruments within the sound stage.

The LP5X features several improvements over its predecessor, the LP5. The built-in phono stage can now accommodate both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges. By flicking a small switch on the back of the unit, you can easily swap between the two types.

The new cartridge features a more rigid housing with less resonance, it also boasts improved mechanicals that result in a higher output alongside an extended high-frequency response.

Another design update made to the record player is the relocation of the power supply to the mains plug. It was previously in the chassis of the unit, so this choice moves a source of electrical noise away from the deck structure – it's always a good idea to avoid compromising the quality of audio with any electrical and mechanical interference.

The turntable offers three speeds (33.3, 45, and 78 rpm), measures 15.7 x 45 x 35.2cm, and weighs 7.3kg.

Sound good? Now for just £299, the Audio-Technica LP5X could be yours via Amazon or Richer Sounds!

