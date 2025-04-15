Save over £60 off this five-star Technics turntable by using this secret Record Store Day code

If you've been eyeing up a Technics turntable for many moons, then this could be the deal for you. The superb Technics SL-1500C direct drive turntable is one of our firm recommendations and you can now get it for its lowest price this year (so far) thanks to this special double deal.

Usually priced at £899, this five-star record player is now available for £879 at Peter Tyson. That's not all – thanks to a special Record Store Day deal offer, you can now get an extra 5 per cent off by applying the code RSD2025 at checkout. This brings the Technics' price down to £835.05 – that's a saving of £64 in total with this double deal.

We're not sure when Peter Tyson's Record Store Day deal offer ends, so be quick if you're after this excellent Technics turntable at a knockdown price.

Technics SL-1500C was £899 now £835.05 at Peter Tyson (save £64) This former Award-winning Technics is one of the best sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for under a grand. It's currently £20 off its usual RRP, but add the RSD2025 code during checkout and you'll get a further 5% off thanks to this special Peter Tyson deal offer.

The Technics SL-1500C is a firm fixture on our best turntables guide, and this premium deck from the legendary turntable brand is a fantastic option for anyone who wants a sturdy, long-lasting record player that's easy to use and sounds fantastic.

The build quality is rock-solid, the direct drive motor is swift and smooth, and electronic speed control is always welcome – Rega's rival Planar 3/Nd3 at this similar price still sticks with a somewhat cumbersome manual changing of the belt when swapping between 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records.

Unlike higher-end Technics models, the SL-1500C comes with an Ortofon cartridge fitted, and the built-in phono stage works well with both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, so there is scope for upgrades down the line.

The 1500C is easy to use, and has a wonderfully clean, crisp and organised presentation. Its bass performance is particularly of note, with impressively defined leading edges at low frequencies.

There is something reassuringly solid about the Technics' performance and build, and that pristine, composed presentation – plus the convenience of the built-in phono stage – certainly stacks the pros up in its favour. So don't wait too long to grab this double deal at Peter Tyson that grants you a chunky saving off this five-star turntable.

