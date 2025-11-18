Looking for a great Black Friday Bluetooth turntable deal? This five-star spinner is great for starting your vinyl journey
The Pro-Ject Evo T1 BT drops from £479 to £439
This Black Friday is the perfect time to get started on that vinyl journey you've always been meaning to embark upon. If you're looking for a reasonably priced turntable to get you started, you want something that's versatile, simple to use, quick to set up and easy on the ears.
The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is all of those things. A Bluetooth-capable deck with the performance to match, it's a five-star recommendation at its standard £479 test price, and now that it's £439 at Amazon, Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds, it's the perfect way to get your records spinning with a spicy saving thrown into the mix.
Best Pro-Ject Bluetooth turntable deal
Pro-Ject’s simple but effective T1 Evo BT sets a new benchmark for Bluetooth turntables at this price thanks to its simplicity, flexibility and performance. £40 off isn't a bad little discount, either, ensuring the Evo BT won't break the bank if you're hunting for a bargain this Black Friday.
Deal also at Amazon and Sevenoaks
The Pro-Ject Evo T1 BT is a very easy turntable to get along with, making it ideal for newbies seeking to start their vinyl journey in the early Black Friday sales. Designed to be simple to use and reasonably easy to get up and running, it's an ideal starting point for vinyl newbies, with the platter, mat, belt and optional dust cover all easily fitted if you're happy to read some pretty basic instructions.
As you'll have gathered, the ‘BT’ at the end of the Pro-Ject’s name stands for Bluetooth, accessible via a recessed switch on the plinth’s right-hand side for beaming your vinyl playback to any compatible device – Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, many all-in-one systems. Handy for modern listeners...
The T1 Evo BT comes with a built-in phono stage, allowing for a more flexible and neater system for users, meaning you can connect the turntable to active speakers and negate the need for further external boxes.
When it comes to Bluetooth turntables, we can't think of many alternatives that can match the Pro-Ject Evo T1 BT. Purist decks might sound punchier and more dynamic, but the smooth, easy-going style of the Pro-Ject makes it an undemanding listen.
There's power at the lower end to stop songs from sounding anaemic or thin, with details pulled out with natural, full-bodied authenticity. The T1 BT is particularly good with voices, with the vocals on Portishead's Dummy sounding emotionally resonant and rich rather than rote or mechanical.
The built-in phono stage is solid enough, but if you can find a better external model, such as the one found in the Rotel A8 or Arcam A5, the Pro-Ject has the talent and stretch to accommodate it.
All in all, a great deck on a spicy little deal. As we said in our review: "Easy to use and easy to listen to, the T1 Evo BT isn’t exactly difficult to recommend". It could go down further on the day of Black Friday itself, but right now, this is the discount to go for.
MORE:
What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025: get your hands on all of our hi-fi and audio Product of the Year winners
Budget bargains: the top 11 early Black Friday deals for under £100
Best Bluetooth turntables: wireless record players tried and tested by experts
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.