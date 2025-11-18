This Black Friday is the perfect time to get started on that vinyl journey you've always been meaning to embark upon. If you're looking for a reasonably priced turntable to get you started, you want something that's versatile, simple to use, quick to set up and easy on the ears.

The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is all of those things. A Bluetooth-capable deck with the performance to match, it's a five-star recommendation at its standard £479 test price, and now that it's £439 at Amazon, Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds, it's the perfect way to get your records spinning with a spicy saving thrown into the mix.

Best Pro-Ject Bluetooth turntable deal

The Pro-Ject Evo T1 BT is a very easy turntable to get along with, making it ideal for newbies seeking to start their vinyl journey in the early Black Friday sales. Designed to be simple to use and reasonably easy to get up and running, it's an ideal starting point for vinyl newbies, with the platter, mat, belt and optional dust cover all easily fitted if you're happy to read some pretty basic instructions.

As you'll have gathered, the ‘BT’ at the end of the Pro-Ject’s name stands for Bluetooth, accessible via a recessed switch on the plinth’s right-hand side for beaming your vinyl playback to any compatible device – Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, many all-in-one systems. Handy for modern listeners...

The T1 Evo BT comes with a built-in phono stage, allowing for a more flexible and neater system for users, meaning you can connect the turntable to active speakers and negate the need for further external boxes.

When it comes to Bluetooth turntables, we can't think of many alternatives that can match the Pro-Ject Evo T1 BT. Purist decks might sound punchier and more dynamic, but the smooth, easy-going style of the Pro-Ject makes it an undemanding listen.

There's power at the lower end to stop songs from sounding anaemic or thin, with details pulled out with natural, full-bodied authenticity. The T1 BT is particularly good with voices, with the vocals on Portishead's Dummy sounding emotionally resonant and rich rather than rote or mechanical.

The built-in phono stage is solid enough, but if you can find a better external model, such as the one found in the Rotel A8 or Arcam A5, the Pro-Ject has the talent and stretch to accommodate it.

All in all, a great deck on a spicy little deal. As we said in our review: "Easy to use and easy to listen to, the T1 Evo BT isn’t exactly difficult to recommend". It could go down further on the day of Black Friday itself, but right now, this is the discount to go for.

