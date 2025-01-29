Musical Fidelity's integrated amp strives for a sweet, powerful sound thanks to its "reference-level" tech

Musical Fidelity has announced the UK arrival of its latest integrated stereo amplifier. First exhibited at last year's High-End Munich showcase, the Nu-Vista 600.2 is a more affordable alternative to the high-end Nu-Vista 800.2 model, although "affordable" is a relative term here. If you consider its £7999 asking price to be little more than spare change, you've done pretty well in life.

Flippancy aside, the 600.2 model aims to offer reference-class sound quality in a slightly less bank-busting package, with the amp enjoying significant upgrades from the company's outgoing Nu-Vista 600 amplifier. A Class A tube amplifier which uses four nuvistor valves, the new model strives for a "sweet sound" with "huge power and transparency", packing in four output transistors per channel and delivering 160 watts per channel into 8 ohms

The output stage of the Nu-Vista couples each output device to its own supply capacitor which allows, says Musical Fidelity, for more immediate power access and lower impedance in the signal path, resulting in reduced distortion and a more transparent, faithful sound.

The Nu-Vista 600.2 offers six stereo inputs, including two balanced XLR and four line-level RCA options. There are also three stereo outputs: balanced XLR variable, variable RCA and fixed RCA.

(Image credit: Musical Fidelity)

Musical Fidelity promises an "uncompromisingly solid" construction for its latest amp. The front and side panels of the unit are constructed using extruded aluminium and designed to protect the internal circuitry from external electromagnetic fields. Thanks to its substantial 36kg weight, the chassis is also claimed to be resistant to further mechanical vibrations and interference – it was certainly hard to miss the unit when we saw the Nu-Vista 600.2 at Munich last year.

Sitting between the unit's large control knobs – one for selecting your source and the other for controlling the volume – is a front-mounted screen with various mode display options, including a VU-meter setting. The new amp also comes equipped with its own aluminium remote control for selecting inputs, toggling mute, adjusting the volume and powering the unit on or off.

The Musical Fidelity Nu-Vista 600.2 is available in the UK now in a black or silver chassis finish, priced at £7999. If you're buying in Europe, the 600.2 will set you back €8999, a lower figure than its bigger brother's €11,990 / £10,999 price tag.

