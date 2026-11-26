A saving on any decent hi-fi product is always welcome, but savings on Award winners are especially good.

The Cambridge Audio MXN10 has won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards since we tested it back in 2023, so you can rest assured that you're getting serious quality for not a lot of dollar. The budget network player is still winning Awards in 2026, and when you consider there have been plenty of rivals trying to knock it off its perch, that's some feat.

Better yet, the MXN10 is £100 off, dropping from £449 to just £349 at Richer Sounds and Amazon, a return to its joint-lowest price.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £100 Cambridge Audio MXN10: was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds In case you couldn't tell by the multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards, we're big fans of the Cambridge Audio MXN10. The tiny titan is pretty much the best music streamer out there at this size and price thanks to gorgeous sound and an ample feature set, and it's even better value with £100 off the original RRP.

Deal also at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio MXN10 has become a staple of our Awards season, having won every year since it was released back in 2023. It's still our overall pick of the best music streamers, too, which is impressive for something that's been around for nearly five years.

The Cambridge streamer may be diminutive, but don't let its compact dimensions fool you. The little box offers engaging sound and impressive specifications at a competitive price, and that's all you really need at the budget end of the market.

Equipped with the ESS Sabre ES9033Q DAC, the MXN10 can stream high-resolution files of up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512 resolution. Streaming support is extensive, with Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz all on board, as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

Radio is also covered with high-quality streaming of pretty much any global station you can think of, while the MXN10 can also locate and play music files stored on your home network, such as from NAS devices.

There aren't many physical connections, but all the essentials you'll need are there – an RCA line-level analogue output, one coaxial and one optical can be found around the back, as well as an Ethernet port for plugging the streamer directly into your router.

Nothing has really come along to challenge the MXN10's musicality. As we enthused at the time: "The more we listen, the more the MXN10 reveals its myriad strengths, providing Wu-Tang Clan’s Gravel Pit with bounce and heft before wowing us with a powerful yet clean and organised rendition of Deftones’ Swerve City. Listening to the MXN10 is a pleasure, and one we aren’t keen on ending".

The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is still an absolute charmer – especially with £100 off at Amazon and Richer Sounds.

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