I test hi-fi for a living and recommend audiophiles skip the Prime Day sales and upgrade during Black Friday instead
You’ll thank yourself if you wait a few weeks
Another Amazon Prime Day deals event is underway, and I’ve got to be honest: it’s looking like a bit of a damp squib if you’re hoping for monster new savings on quality hi-fi kit.
That’s hardly a surprise, though, as most specialist retailers tend to bide their time and save their biggest and best savings for Black Friday.
Now I’m not saying that you won’t find the odd bargain out there today or tomorrow during Prime Big Deal Days.
There are some genuine discounts to be had on Amazon – my top three so far are the five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones down to £192 from £279, the excellent 48-inch LG C5 OLED, down to £699 from £999, and the Sony PS-LX3BT Bluetooth turntable down from £299 to £217.
But as a hi-fi fan, I haven’t really seen a huge amount else to be excited by. And, if I was in the market for either starting a hi-fi system from scratch or upgrading one of the links in my chain, I’d be perfectly happy biding my time and waiting to see what happens at the end of November during Black Friday.
What I would recommend doing over the next few days, however, is a spot of research to see what discounts are out there, how prices might have changed in recent months and what the previous lows have been. This will help give you an indication of what you might expect to see during Black Friday.
We only tested the Sony PS-LX3BT in April, yet here it is enjoying a very healthy £82 discount thanks to Prime Big Deal Days. It's one we'd urge you to consider, too, as the PS-LX3BT is one of the best budget Bluetooth turntables you can buy thanks to its excellent sound and seamless usability. Five stars
Take the KEF Q350, an old but still great pair of bookshelf speakers which are currently on Amazon for £330. The shopping giant claims this is their lowest price in the past 30 days.
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That same pair of speakers is currently available over at Peter Tyson for £299. Now that’s a solid deal on paper, but I know from covering Black Friday 2025 that the same pair of speakers was available for £269, which is a nice extra chunk of cash off.
Now, unless stock sells out completely between now and the end of November, I think you’ll be able to pick them up for the same low price, and you never know, they might drop even further once the Black Friday sales properly kick into gear.
There are some speakers out there that are still sitting at their lowest price ever, such as the Q Acoustics 5050. We tested them originally at £1299 back in 2024, and they are £999 at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson.
Now that’s a really good deal, but not new for Prime Day – they've been around this price since Black Friday 2025. So, I’d be tempted to wait and see if more gets shaved off the price this November.
Another reason to hold fire is that in my experience, you’re unlikely to see many big first-time discounts during this particular Prime Day deals event. Many retailers want to start Black Friday with a bang, so they chose this event to give a pair of speakers, or hi-fi separates, their first discount instead.
After all, there’s nothing more satisfying than grabbing a discount on something that you previously thought might be out of reach. And you can guarantee we’ll be the first to tell you all about these savings as soon as we spot them, so stay tuned!
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Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.
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