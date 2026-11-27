As part of my job reviewing hi-fi at What Hi-Fi?, we use a reference system made up of products that can withstand the rigours of extensive daily use and are revealing enough to reveal a new test product's abilities.

Part of this reference system is the Naim Uniti Atom Headphone Edition: a talented music streamer that can access all the ripped CDs, hi-res music and DSD files we have stored on our server, as well as stream our Tidal playlists we use during testing. It also has a great headphone amplifier, with multiple connector options to plug in a variety of wired headphones.

It's a valuable part of my daily testing, it's lovely to use, and its sound performance is terrific – it's a premium bit of kit at its full price of £2499. Right now it's enjoying a huge £550 discount – this five-star Naim streamer can be yours for £1949 at Sevenoaks. If you have the budget, we highly recommend it.

This Naim streamer is essentially a headphone version of the Uniti Atom streaming amplifier. Instead of speaker outputs (and lacking any power amplification), the Uniti Atom Headphone Edition features three headphone outputs: 6.3mm, balanced 4-pin XLR and 4.4mm Pentaconn.

The stunning build quality features a beautifully machined aluminium chassis, illuminated volume dial and crisp, colourful display. The 'compact' size makes it easy to place on shelves or even a desktop if only using headphones, where it will look every inch a premium product. If using with speakers, remember you'll need a stereo amp or power amp (the Naim has a preamp output) to complete the setup.

The Uniti Atom HE's streaming features are extensive, with support for the Connect versions of Tidal, Qobuz and Spotify, internet radio, Roon Ready, Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and wi-fi and Ethernet wired connections. UPnP support means it will be able to access any music file stored on networked hard drives, and it can support up to hi-res 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD128 files.

This is a hugely talented performer. The level of insight and dynamism is impressive, as is its broad, spacious soundstage. The Naim's sonic character is transparent enough to allow the distinct personality of any headphones we plug into it – from Grado, Focal, Beyerdynamic or Sennheiser – to shine. It's a sophisticated, refined performance with an innate rhythmic ability and cohesion that delivers any music we play through it with a faithfulness and emotion that's utterly enchanting.

As part of my daily reviewing tool, the Naim's control app is stable and intuitive, and it has never let me down. It's given us years of service as part of our reference set-up; but it's also an entertaining player that's worth its premium billing. It only makes this huge £550 discount at Sevenoaks even more appealing.

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Read the full Naim Uniti Atom Headphone Edition review

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