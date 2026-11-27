Looking for a starter hi-fi system based around a turntable, but don't know where to begin? Look no further, as the Rega System One cleverly puts together a turntable, amplifier and matching speakers into one box that makes setting up your vinyl system incredibly easy.

It's a great entry-level system priced at £1199; but what makes it even better value is that you can currently pick up the Rega System One package for just £999 at Sevenoaks – that's a £200 discount!

It's incredibly rare to see a Rega deal (you'll never see a Black Friday deal on its renowned turntables, that's for sure), and this package is perfect for those wanting to get stuck into hi-fi separates without having to go through all the fuss of finding the right elements or worrying about system matching, as Rega has done all the work for you.

The Award-winning Planar 1 turntable is the heart of this system. This excellent entry-level deck is supremely easy to set up – the tonearm and cartridge come pre-fitted, so you simply need to slide the counterweight to its pre-appointed place, and you're good to go. The Planar 1 is a tried-and-tested minimalist design that's smooth in use, even if you have to change the speeds manually. Its spritely, expressive performance and ability to knit all musical strands together so effectively at this price is fantastic.

The five-star Rega io stereo amp has the required built-in moving magnet phono stage for the turntable, as well as two additional line-level inputs for scope for plugging in, say, a streamer or CD player, down the line. It even has a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphone use.

The io's compact half-width design won't take up much space on your shelf or rack alongside the Planar 1. Its 30W per channel Class A/B amplification has no problem driving price-compatible speakers, while its innate agile, rhythmic ability makes for an entertaining listen.

(Image credit: Rega)

Completing this hi-fi puzzle is the pair of Kyte speakers. They may not look particularly flashy (neither does, to be fair, the io amp), but Rega concentrates all its efforts on performance.

There's no shortage of competition for bookshelf speakers at this level, but the Kytes are designed to match the Planar 1 and io, and deliver an "engaging, toe-tapping and energetic" performance that ties the system together seamlessly. They deliver a solid amount of snap and space, particularly at the low end, while there's enough sparkle and crispness at the top end.

Put all together, the system delivers a spacious, three-dimensional sound with ample detail. It sounds musically cohesive and dynamically engaging, with Rega's signature rhythmic energy that delights us no whatever genre of music we dig out from our record collection.

Rega even includes cables in the box. The System One is a brilliantly put-together turntable hi-fi system that takes all the guesswork out and simply delivers everything you need – including fantastic performance – in one box, at a great price. With this rare £200 discount at Sevenoaks, it's even more appealing.

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Read the full Rega System One review

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