A perfectly acceptable cable, but you can buy better for less

This German brand is a new one to our test rooms. Hi-Con’s HIA C2C2-0075 feels like a solid piece of kit that’s designed to last.

There’s decent detailing here – it’s capable of picking out subtlety from Goldfrapp’s loping Cologne Cerrone Houdini, and while it’s a touch insubstantial sounding, it’s quite tonally even.

When it comes to dynamics, we’d like more attack from the Hi-Con, although it’s capable enough.

The same applies to its coherence, with the sound appearing cluttered at times.

