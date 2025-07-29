It usually takes quite some time after a product has been released and/or we have reviewed it for prices to start dropping. Heck, we've known gear that has been around for years and never seen so much as a penny chipped off its original RRP.

Not so with the JBL Tour One M3 wireless headphones. Our review of the comfy over-ears was published only around five days ago, but already they have fallen from their original £330 to just £274 at Amazon, a saving of £56. What a nice surprise!

JBL Tour One M3 best wireless headphones deal

JBL Tour One M3 was £330 now £274 at Amazon (save £56)

Even though they haven't been on the shelves for a great deal of time, the JBL Tour One M3 are already enjoying a pretty hefty discount over at Amazon. These are the cans without the Smart Tx transmitter, but their comfort, sound and feature set still make them an attractive buy.

Lowest price on blue finish

We have only just reviewed the JBL Tour One M3 – our official judgement went live just five days ago – so imagine our surprise and delight when we saw a decidedly meaty discount rear its head over at Amazon.

The deal is for the version of the M3 without the Smart Tx case which gives you quick access to plenty of features found in the app and houses Auracast and Bluetooth transmitter technologies, so if you can live without particular benefits, this could be the deal for you.

With or without the case, the Tour One M3 have enough about them to make them a relatively easy sell. They are outstandingly comfortable for a start, with a foldable design that is incredibly easy to get along with whether they're on your head or packed into a bag.

They are also incredibly well appointed with features. JBL isn't one to send bare bones products out to bat, and the Tour One M3 boast solid noise cancelling, wired audio via USB-C and 3.5mm cables, healthy Bluetooth codec support and a whopping 70 hours of total battery life with ANC switched off.

As a pair of headphones to live with, the M3 have enough talents to keep even the most demanding of users satisfied.

Their sound is hardly a let down, either. Trailblazing rivals might be more sonically competent, but the JBL cans offer a full-bodied, punchy sound that we find incredibly easy to get along with.

As we say in our review: “They have a cheerful disposition with very capable foundations: ample detail, a bouncy bass, clear highs and a smooth tone that we are happy to bop along to” – listening is hardly a chore, then.

All in all, then, this is a very capable pair of wireless headphones at a very attractive price. Check them out at Amazon.

