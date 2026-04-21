Sony’s flagship wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM6, are fabulous all-rounders and deliver noise-cancelling technology that can mix it with the best in the business.

They also deliver exceptional levels of detail, a great sense of dynamism, and a spacious, musical sound.

Okay, you get the point. We think they're ridiculously good.

Normally retailing for £399, these What Hi-Fi? Award winners have plummeted in price to just £329 at Amazon.

This is the best price we've seen for the five-star headphones this year, with no guarantees of further discounts this side of Black Friday, which normally happens in November. The deal is available for all finishes: black, silver, blue, and pink.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM6 deal

Arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy, the WH-1000XM6 are amazing all-round performers that tick virtually every box you can think of.

They look stylish yet subtle and are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods. Add stunning noise-cancelling and a properly foldable design into the equation, and you have the perfect companions for home listening, work use or travelling.

Codec support includes SBC, AAC and Sony’s higher-quality LDAC, with compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio and the increasingly popular Auracast sharing technology also on the menu.

In terms of noise-cancelling, the flagship Sony over-ears are on top of their game, using six mics on each earcup which work with their adaptive NC optimiser tech to great effect.

That tech monitors and constantly adapts to outside noise as you’re moving around, resulting in excellent handling of low-frequency and midrange rumbles. This allows you to cut through the noise and just enjoy your tunes.

Call quality is excellent, too. You’ll have no problem being heard, as voices are isolated from background noise extremely well, while even pesky wind noise is cancelled out.

Oh, and did we mention the fact that the XM6 sound sensational, too?

In fact, in our Sony WH-1000XM6 review, we went so far as to say the headphones “deliver the most detailed, dynamic, precise and open sound we’ve heard from a wireless Sony flagship".

We were blown away by their ability to entertain with any genre of music thrown their way, from rock and pop to classical and hip-hop. They manage to make even rivals like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones "sound out of their depth” in comparison, and those are good headphones with a lot to shout about.

A flagship performance does come with a flagship price tag, but with a £70 discount taking the Sonys down to £329 at Amazon, we think it's definitely a price worth paying for a pair of truly awesome headphones.

MORE:

Check out our Sony WH-1000XM6 review

As well as our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review

Our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones is also well worth a look