As our top pick for audiophiles amongst the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins Pi8s will cost you a pretty penny.

Or, they would if there wasn't a nice little discount to be snapped up. Right now, you can pick up these superb five-star premium earbuds for just £299 at Amazon.

This deal was curiously absent from Amazon's Prime Day sales event a couple of weeks ago, but it has now appeared at Amazon with the same £50 saving it previously enjoyed.

Fortunately, you can also find the B&W Pi8s at the same deal price at other retailers, including Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, Richer Sounds and John Lewis. Phew!

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 are the best audiophile wireless earbuds on the market, but they're also pricier than their closest rivals, the AirPods Pro 2 and Sony WF-1000XM5.

However, that gap in price just got smaller with B&W's premium buds now available for just £299 at Amazon.

With the Pi8s, you get sensational levels of detail, a natural and refined sound, and competitive ANC. Plus, their design is very comfortable to wear for long periods of time – and you can do just that with six and a half hours of battery life (20 hours in total with the case).

The B&W earbuds' charging case also doubles up as a wireless audio re-transmitter, meaning you can plug it (with a USB cable) into in-flight entertainment systems on long-haul flights to beam sound wirelessly to the earbuds, or use it to stream music from analogue devices that don't have Bluetooth.

Overall, our review of these What Hi-Fi? Award winners made us say the Pi8s are "without a doubt, Bowers & Wilkins' most refined, detailed and enjoyable wireless earbuds to date".

While Amazon didn't run a discount on the Pi8 during Prime Day, it is running one now – so now is a great time to snatch them up. And, at the time of writing, they were in stock of the Beige, Black and Green colourways.

But, if you're specifically after Blue, or fancy yourself another retailer, you can pick them up at the same deal price at Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, Richer Sounds and John Lewis.

