Regardless of whether you're an Apple fan or iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 3 are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

Not only are they great to listen to, but they're also great to use and a great addition to anyone already immersed in Apple's product ecosystem.

The only downside to Apple products, though, is that discounts can be notoriously difficult to come by.

Until now, that is. The current generation AirPods Pro 3 are available for their lowest-ever price of £189 at Amazon, beating their previous low of £197.

That's a 14 per cent saving compared to the £219 we originally tested them at back in January. If you're still sitting on a pair of the original AirPods Pro, we think now could be the perfect time to upgrade.

The AirPods Pro 3 tick a lot of boxes. Their noise-cancelling is amongst the most effective on the market – they manage to block out a good chunk of external mid and low-range frequencies, aided by their ultra-low-noise microphones and foam-infused eartips.

The tips come in five different sizes, which comes in handy when trying to get a good fit. Environmental noises are kept quiet, and the buds do a good job of taking the edge off sudden loud spikes, too.

The Pro 3 feature a revamped ‘multiport acoustic architecture’ compared to the Pro 2, which promises more precise airflow control to deliver greater bass and a wider soundstage.

And they backed these claims up during testing. In our AirPods Pro 3 review, we said, “It only takes a few minutes of comparisons to discover that the AirPods Pro 3 take a sonic step forward in every way, too. The Pro 3 sound clearer and more detailed; they are more spacious-sounding and more dynamic, too.”

“Tonally, the AirPods Pro 3 have a well-judged balance that ensures no frequency sticks out unduly, nor does it sound too smoothed-over at the expense of subtlety.”

Battery life is eight hours from a single charge with ANC on, which is competitive enough in this class. Add the wireless charging case to the equation, and you get a total battery life of 24 hours.

Long-term AirPods features such as conversation mode and head-gesture controls remain as slick as ever; they are joined by some new offerings, such as a heart-rate sensor and an improved IP57 water resistance.

If you own an iPhone or other iOS device, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 make a lot of sense and come highly recommended by our review team, especially at their new record-low price of £189 at Amazon.

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