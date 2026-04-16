When it comes to the best wired headphones, there's one overall top pick that we're always happy to recommend. With not one, not two, but three What Hi-Fi? Awards under its belt, the Røde NTH-100 prove there's no school like the old school.

And right now, they've crashed to just £89 at Amazon, which is a massive 40 per cent off their usual price. The deal is only on the Black model, though, so if your heart is set on White, you'll have to pay £129.

Wired headphones are the way to go if you want the best sound quality money can buy, but it's a choice made even easier with discounts like these.

Save £60 Røde NTH-100: was £149 now £89 at Amazon The five-star Røde NTH-100 wired headphones produce eloquent, revealing sound, they're well made and almost good-looking, and they'll stay comfortable for hours at a time. We've given them awards for being the best wired headphones between £100-£150 and right now, they'll cost you less!

The Røde NTH-100 are the whole package – well-made, superb-sounding and affordable. A statement made even truer by this jaw-droppingly good deal.

As the Australia brand's first pair of headphones and its first attempt to engage with the consumer audio market, it won't be all that surprising if you've never heard of Røde.

Needless to say, the NTH-100 are solid debuts and our expert reviewers had this to say about their sonic performance: "They’re an almost fanatically insightful and revealing listen, happy to dish all the details no matter how minor and/or fleeting. They’re a balanced and poised listen, and not exactly analytical for the sake of it – but they’ll describe the whole picture for you."

The headphones are supplied with a 2.4m length of cable, with a 3.5mm jack at one end and a ‘twist-to-lock’ plug at the other, proving the brand wants to make things as convenient as possible for pro users.

The NTH-100 also have Røde’s ‘FitLock’ system and that's where the 'twist/lock' control comes in, located on either side of the headband so, when you've got the headband adjustment exactly as you like it, it can be locked into position. Their 40mm full-range dynamic drivers also have a claimed frequency response of 5Hz - 35kHz, which is more than adequate.

Looks-wise, the NTH-100 look exactly as you'd expect a pair of (reasonably) affordable over-ear headphones to look. But then, at this price, there's also a certain expectation for how they sound and how comfortable they are.

Fortunately, our expert testers said: "It’s safe to say the Røde NTH-100 outperform those expectations comfortably". And right now, you can grab them for just £89 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our full Røde NTH-100 review

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