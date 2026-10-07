Looking for a good pair of wired headphones? These two Sennheiser models are the perfect stepping stone into audiophile territory

If you're looking to elevate your desktop music listening or simply want to swap out your wireless earbuds for a wired pair (as is trendy these days), then Sennheiser has two wired models that are worth your attention.

We've tested both the Sennheiser HD 505 open-back wired over-ears and Sennheiser IE 200 in-ear headphones, praising their comfortable design and clear, smooth performance for the money. Both models are a great stepping stone into audiophile territory – Sennheiser has a strong 80-year reputation in the headphones market, and these models give a taste of what you can expect from the brand's more premium, five-star models.

The IE 200 and HD 505 are also on the affordable side, and you can even save a chunky amount off their full price if you check out Amazon's Big Prime Day sale that ends today.

The HD 505 are yours for £155 at Amazon (a big £75 discount), while the IE 200 are available for just £82 at Amazon (down from £130). So if you've been looking for the right time to treat yourself to a wired headphones upgrade, now could be the time to pounce.

Four stars Save 37% (£48) Sennheiser IE 200: was £130 now £82 at Amazon As the entry-level model in Sennheiser's audiophile range, these budget wired in-ear headphones deliver a clear, rich and weighty sound that's immediately likeable. There are six ear tips in total to get the best fit, and this £82 deal price is practically a steal.

(Image credit: Future)

Despite being very different headphone designs, both Sennheiser models have one thing in common: they're a likeable listen right from the start.

The IE 200 in-ear headphones have a clear, spacious and rich sound that we found "instantly likeable" when we tested them, and similarly priced wireless earbuds don't get close to the "level of openness, clarity and insight" that these wired models offer. They sound well-organised at either end of the frequency, with a good deal of authority, too.

They are well built, come with six ear tip choices in total (it's worth trying the different sizes and material types to ensure you get that rich, weighty sound we describe) and it ends in a 3.5mm connector that can be plugged into your laptop, MP3 player or smartphone (Sony still provides a 3.5mm headphone jack).

The HD 505 are a different proposition altogether, with an open-back design that means they're best suited to listening at home, as they will leak sound. The upside of this design is a wonderfully airy and spacious soundstage compared with closed-back alternatives.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

They have a particular talent with voices, which are delivered with subtlety and refinement, while the smooth yet breathable top end makes sure everything from your Spotify/Tidal playlists to Netflix TV show binges remains easy to listen to.

These are comfortable, lightweight over-ear headphones to wear for hours on end, with plush velour ear cushions (which are replaceable) and an adjustable headband that keeps things secure but not too tight.

The HD 505 come with a long cable ending in a 3.5mm plug and a 6.3mm adaptor, which means they can be plugged into your laptop, DAC, or even a variety of hi-fi systems.

We did point the same criticism at both Sennheiser models: that they could do with more attack and bite overall, with greater punch to the bottom end and more revealing detail – qualities their rivals are able to display – hence the four-star rating for both. However, don't let that deter you: their smooth, clear and refined balance is exactly what we loved about them, and we think many will favour their particular sonic balance, too.

So pick your poison: a clear, rich-sounding wired in-ear experience with the Sennheiser IE 200, or a comfortable, refined and spacious at-home listen with the open-back HD 505 headphones. Both Sennheiser models are good value (and even more so if you take advantage of today's Amazon Prime Day deals), but whichever model you choose, you'll be on the first step of your audiophile journey.

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