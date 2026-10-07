Quick! Grab these last-minute Prime Day vinyl and CD deals before they're gone!

Deal events that span a couple of days come in different varieties. The more disappointing sort sees a gradual thinning out of discounted products as people snap up bargains.

During certain events, however, the second day of sales can have just as much, if not more, to say for itself than the first.

And as far as physical media is concerned, that seems to have been the case for this Amazon Big Deal Days event. Overnight, a few great bargains on vinyl and CDs have popped up, so we thought it only right to draw attention to these last minute deals before they're gone.

Collecting physical media can be a costly business, but we think the extra expense is worth it – even more so at a discount. Not only does such a collection put your music in your own hands, it also remunerates artists more fairly, thereby keeping the music industry alive and well.

And after all, without music, what use would hi-fi be?

So, get stuck into these last minute deals before they're gone:

This bumper pack of physical media bargains could quite reasonably lay the foundations for an emerging collection, or top up an existing catalogue with some classic albums.

With 25 per cent off Nirvana's hit record, Nevermind, which catapulted grunge into the mainstream, we've kicked off this collection with head-banging angst.

But it can't all be slamming bedroom doors and charity shopping for the biggest pair of jeans you can find. So, for some balance, we've included some slightly older rock favourites, including a compilation album from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's Deja Vu, and Fleetwood Mac's self-titled album, Fleetwood Mac.

If some synth-led new wave is more your thing, you'll be pleased to see a healthy 18 per cent off the 2023 vinyl reissue of New Order's Substance.

And there are a few more golden oldies there, too, with discounted CDs including Talking Heads' Speaking In Tongues, Prince's Purple Rain, and Low by David Bowie.

For something more contemporary, which (unbelievably) turned 10 years old this year, Drake's Views is currently reduced by 26 per cent on vinyl. Charli xcx's How I'm Feeling Now is also seeing a whopping discount of 33 per cent, so there really is something for everyone here.

Exciting though these discounts are, don't forget, they end tonight!

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