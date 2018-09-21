Here at What Hi-Fi? we use a lot of films and TV shows when testing the latest home cinema kit, but we also turn our hand to reviewing them as well. From the latest Hollywood blockbusters to captivating experiences on the small screen, we've reviewed a number of 4K Blu-rays since the format's inception in 2016.
With over 200 titles available to buy in the UK – and that's not including the titles you can freely import – there are plenty of 4K discs to choose from.
4K picture quality doesn't automatically mean glowing reviews. The quality, while usually of a high standard, differs from disc to disc, and HDR - in its many variations - can make a difference, too.
So whether you want something to show off your swanky new 4K Dolby Vision-enabled TV, or a film that will put your (hopefully Dolby Atmos or DTS:X compatible) home cinema set-up through its paces, here are all our 4K Blu-ray reviews in one place.
All titles feature HDR10 unless stated so, and we also specify if titles are upscaled to 4K or fully native 4K pictures.
We'll be adding more reviews as and when new 4K titles are released, so stay tuned...
Action & Adventure
- Die Hard: 30th Anniversary – Native 4K, 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- John Wick: Chapter Two – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Atmos
- Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Atmos
- Transformers: The Last Knight – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Drama
- Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk – Native 4K, 60fps, Dolby Atmos
- Life of Pi – Upscaled 4K, 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Murder on the Orient Express – Native 4K, Dolby Atmos
- The Revenant – Native 4K, 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
Family
- Despicable Me – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Vision, DTS:X
- Paddington 2 – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Fantasy & Sci-Fi
- Blade Runner 2049 – Native 4K, Dolby Atmos
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut – Native 4K, Dolby Atmos
- Labyrinth – Native 4K, Dolby Atmos
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Native 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
- The Matrix – Native 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
- The Shape of Water – Upscaled 4K, 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- War for the Planet of the Apes – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Atmos
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Horror
- Alien: Covenant – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Atmos
- mother! – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Superhero
- Deadpool – Native 4K, Dolby Atmos
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Atmos
- Justice League – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
- Spider-Man: Homecoming – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Native 4K, Dolby Atmos
- Thor: Ragnarok – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Atmos
- Wonder Woman – Upscaled 4K, Dolby Atmos
- X-Men: Days of the Future Past – Upscaled 4K, 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
TV
- Planet Earth II – Native 4K, 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Blue Planet II – Native 4K, 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio