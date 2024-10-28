Rewind: McIntosh's $35k subwoofer, vinyl's high street comeback and TV colours explained

Welcome to the latest entry of our weekly Rewind hi-fi and home cinema news digest where we once again detail all the important announcements to break over the past seven days.

It was another busy one for the What Hi-Fi? team with huge announcements from a number of hi-fi heavyweights and our home cinema experts taking the time to dish out some key advice on how to pick the right sized OLED for your home.

Here’s everything you need to know.



Vinyl returns to yet another high-street store

(Image credit: Future)

If you regularly read What Hi-Fi?, chances are that you’re a fan of vinyl. Which is why we’re pleased to report that last week UK retailer WH Smith confirmed it will stock vinyl again in 80 stores. This is big news as the store originally dropped the format in the ’90s and is still a fairly big presence in many train stations and high streets across the UK.

Read the full story: The vinyl revival continues! WH Smith stores will start selling records again

We offered some advice to LG C4 buyers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

If you jump to our best TV buying guide or check out the latest winners at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024, you’ll see we’re big fans of the LG C4. Having tested most sizes of it, we can safely confirm it’s a fantastic step-down OLED that will delight home cinema fans and gamers alike. But, it also means we know there are key performance and design differences between each model. Which is why last week we penned a guide detailing how to pick the right LG C4 for your specific needs.

Read the full story: Which LG C4 OLED TV should you buy?



McIntosh unveiled a new subwoofer

(Image credit: McIntosh)

McIntosh products don't come cheap, but even our team of seasoned reviewers did a double-take when we saw the price of its new PS1K subwoofer. The unit was unveiled last week and is set to retail for a hefty £35,995 / $35,000 (around AU$70,200). In some areas that’s a deposit on a house. But for your money you get some top line specifications with the unit set to feature two 13-inch McIntosh-designed drivers, which will both feature the company's proprietary Low Distortion High Performance (LD/HP) Magnetic Circuit Design. McIntosh claims these will let it deliver “unmatched bass precision and power”.

Read the full story: McIntosh's new powered subwoofer delivers ground-shaking bass at a wallet-trembling price



Marantz unveiled new “luxury” wireless speakers

(Image credit: Marantz)

McIntosh was one of two hi-fi brands to unveil new premium products last week. Marantz also got in on the action unveiling its latest Marantz Horizon and Marantz Grand Horizon wireless speakers. The spherical units both use the company’s proprietary 'Rise (TM) amplification', which Marantz claims will let them deliver enough power and volume to fill even the largest of rooms. This plus their wireless connectivity could make them an enticing option for premium hi-fi fans looking to cut the cable. Though be warned: with the Horizon set to retail for £3250 / $3500 / €3800 and the Grand Horizon at an even heftier £5250 / $5500 / €6000, they are among the priciest wireless speakers to arrive this year.

Read the full story: Marantz explores new horizons with its luxurious new wireless speaker duo

We explained the importance of colour temperature

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Whether it’s a top-end OLED like the Award-winning Sony Bravia 8 or an affordable LED, such as the Bush UT24SB we reviewed last week, colour temperature is a key factor we look at when testing TVs. Which is why we took the time to pen an in-depth explainer detailing what it is and why it’s important on TVs.

Read the full story: What is colour temperature on TVs?

