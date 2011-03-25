DNM has pursued the solid-core conductor route for decades.



We’ve always liked the combination of clarity, precision and resolution, but accepted a certain loss of sonic authority in the process.



This cable – sold in stereo metres because of its unusual construction – increases conductor diameter to 1mm and revises conductor spacing to optimise the electrical behaviour.



The result? A cable with all the detail of previous DNM cables with added authority. Result.

