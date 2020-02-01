The best Denon AVR-X4500H AV receiver deals 2020: the lowest prices

The Denon AVR-X4500H has it all: power, presence and features galore. In short, the multi-Award-winning manufacturer has come up trumps again. But here's the best news: we tested this five-star amp at £1199, but it's now available for a whole lot less than that.

We've listed some of the cheapest Denon AVR-X4500H deals below, from a bevy of trusted retailers. Prepare to pocket some serious savings...

Those familiar with Denon's amps won't be surprised to learn that the AVR-4500H is a hugely impressive bit of kit. It boasts 125W of amplification, plus native access to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X speaker configurations up to 7.2.2 or 5.2.4. You can even add a stereo amp or power amp to take that up to 7.2.4, should you wish. It's capable of decoding lossless FLAC files and comes stacked with a total of eight HDMI ports (one on the front; seven on the back).

It performs well as an entertainment hub, too. There's support for Apple AirPlay 2 and the option to integrate the amp into a Denon HEOS multi-room system. The addition of Alexa and Siri voice controls is the icing on this well-decorated cake.

Of course, superior sound quality is the primary reason we hold the AVR-4500H in such high regard. It serves up a substantial helping of bottom end that adds plenty of drama to the on-screen action, allied to superb dynamics that tease the nuances out of almost any piece of music.

If you're looking for an accomplished nine-channel AV receiver at a bargain price, this 2018 Denon should go straight to the top of your list – particularly when you factor in the deals listed above.

