The best Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 headphones deals 2020

In the market for a pair of true wireless earbuds or an AirPods alternative? The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 earbuds blew us away with superb sonics, snug fit and combined battery life of 45 hours.

And you can now make some healthy savings on these hugely likeable 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winners.

This page contains all the best deals on the Melomania 1s so you can pocket a solid saving. Read on to find out why we love these impressive wireless buds.

These budget-friendly in-ears offer a detailed and insightful sound that few other wireless earbuds can achieve at this price. When you add in the secure fit, reliable Bluetooth connection and a mic for taking handsfree calls or chatting to Siri/Google Assistant, it's easy to see why we found it hard to fault these buds.

Battery life is excellent, too. You get nine hours from the Melomania 1s plus four charges from the included case, which totals 45 hours of playback. There's no accompanying app as Cambridge focuses all its attention on the sound quality, but that's no bad thing.

Whether you're looking for an audiophile alternative to the Apple AirPods, or simply after excellent wireless sound quality at a budget price, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s are a great buy.

