Fine enough headphones, but there's much better out there

The Boses encourage a Cyberman look – the headband is forced outwards leaving a huge gap between the band and wearer’s head, just above the ears.

But, look past the aesthetics and you’ll actually find a comfy pair of cans.

Music sounds neat and tidy, even when the headphones are pushed hard.

Chase and Status’s No Problem can unsettle the most composed speakers, never mind headphones, but these handle the pounding bass just fine.

But, this neatness and calmness means the Boses don’t have a cutting edge, lacking detail and finesse.

Fine, then, but only in a ham-sandwich-on-white way.

