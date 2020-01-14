Best TV wall mounts 2020: budget and premium

Best TV wall mounts Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?’s round up of the best TV wall mounts you can buy in 2020.

So you’ve decided to wall mount your TV. It might be because you’ve not got the room for a stand, or just that you prefer the look of your telly attached to a wall, or to make the TV less topple-overable by a toddler - whatever the reason, you’re going to need a good wall mount to do the job.

Sounds simple, right? But there are a few things you need to consider first. For example, do you want a fixed, tilted or full motion mount?

A fixed mount is exactly as it sounds – it’s fixed and can’t be moved – so you’ll need to make sure the height and location is correct from the get go. Tilted allows you to tilt the TV’s position downwards, which can help when TVs have to be mounted higher than ideal for a good viewing angle, while a full motion mount can usually swing out between 90 and 180 degrees to help with tight spaces or several viewing positions.

Next, you’ll need to check that the bracket you're eyeing up is capable of handling the size and weight of your TV. This is usually clearly stated, and should be strictly adhered to – they don’t list them for fun.

You’ll also need to know your TV’s VESA size. This is the standard used for TV brackets and wall mounting systems and is the distance between the four mounting holes on the back of the TV, measured in millimetres.

To work it out, measure the distance between the holes from left to right for the first measurement, and then top to bottom for the second. The result is your telly’s VESA size. Be sure to check your TV is compatible with the mount you’ve got your eye on before you buy – most will be adjustable but it’s worth double checking.

Finally, before you start drilling, you’ll also want to check the wall you have in mind to mount it on is up to the job – and if you’re in any doubt, get expert advice.

Generally, most TVs are too heavy to secure to a drywall, and the recommendations are that you fix it to the wall studs or dry-line plasterboard walls. Even then, you’ll want to check for pipes, cables and metal hiding in your wall of choice too, so paying a professional for peace of mind might not be a bad idea.

We’ve scoured the internet for the best-rated wall mounts at a range of prices. While we haven’t tested them ourselves, we believe the hundreds of positive user reviews we've waded through in our research speak for themselves.

Read on for the best wall mounts you can buy.

(Image credit: Sanus)

1. Sanus VLT5 A great, tilting TV mount for larger screens. SPECIFICATIONS Screen sizes: : 51-80in | Maximum weight: 55kg | Design: Tilting | VESA: 200 x 100 to 600 x 400 Reasons to Buy Sturdy Easy to install Good for avoiding screen glare Reasons to Avoid Won't suit smaller screens £59.95 View at Amazon 6 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you’ve got a larger telly, the Sanus VLT5 has you covered, supporting TVs of between 51 and 80 inches and up to around 55kg.

It’s a tilting mount, which offers fingertip adjustment, and also comes with the ability to slide the TV side-to-side for good wall positioning. This is a big help if you’ve had to place the mount off-centre to account for wall studs.

A few members of the What Hi-Fi? team have this mount in their own homes and recommend it. Customer reviews online would back this up, suggesting it is sturdy, easy to install and supports a range of VESA patterns, from 200 x 100 to 600 x 400.

(Image credit: Vogels)

2. Vogels WALL 3345 A full-motion wall mount that can swivel through 180 degrees. SPECIFICATIONS Screen sizes: : 40-65in | Maximum weight: 30kg | Design: Full motion | VESA: 100 x 100 to 400 x 600 Reasons to Buy Flexible to suit your viewing position Swivels and has some tilt Well built Reasons to Avoid Chunkier than a fixed option £169 View at Richer Sounds

If you’re looking for a more flexible bracket for your big-screen TV, the Vogels WALL 3345 should do the job, giving you the best viewing angle no matter where you’re sat.

The WALL 3345 can swivel your screen by 90 degrees to the left or right and also up and down by 10 degrees each way. It’ll support TVs between 40 and 65 inches and weights up to 30kg, with a choice of 13 VESA patterns, from 100 x 100mm to 400 x 600mm.

There’s a cable inlay system for keeping cables neat and tidy, and it’s available in a choice of black or white.

Need it for a smaller TV? The WALL 3145 and WALL 3245 offer the same functionality for more compact screens, and are well worth a look.

(Image credit: One For All)

3. One For All Ultra Slim WM6611 An unobtrusive and slimline TV mount for all screen sizes. SPECIFICATIONS Screen sizes: : 32-84in | Maximum weight: 80kg | Design: Fixed | VESA: 100 x 100 to 600 x 400 Reasons to Buy Wide range of screen sizes Slim, unobtrusive design Easy installation Reasons to Avoid Fixed design won't suit everyone £49.99 View at Amazon

The One For All Ultra Slim WM6611 really lives up to its brand name, and supports screen sizes from a bedroom-friendly 32 inches, all the way up to a huge living room-dominating 84 inches, in a fixed design.

When mounted, there is a gap of just 13mm between screen and wall, making it clean and unobtrusive, plus its smart levelling system helps you to align your TV once installed, so you can straighten it later.

Installation should be easy too – simply connect the bracket to wall with two screws, connect the mount to the TV, and then the two just click together.

The Ultra Slim WM 6611 supports weight up to 80kg and VESA patterns of 100 x 100 all the way up to 600 x 400. If you know your TV is going to be in the same spot for a while, this is a really good mount to consider.

(Image credit: AVF)

4. AVF Superior ACL224 A full motion TV mount for smaller screens. SPECIFICATIONS Screen sizes: : up to 40in | Maximum weight: 20kg | Design: Full motion | VESA: 50 x 50 to 200 x 200 Reasons to Buy Great option for smaller screens Full swivel through 180 degrees Extendable Reasons to Avoid Only supports smaller screen sizes Check Amazon

Just because you’ve got a small TV, doesn't mean you won't need flexibility from your TV mount.

In fact, if you’re choosing a TV for a bedroom or kitchen, you might actually need more help when it comes to space or viewing position, to ensure you can watch it as you move around the room.

The AVF Superior ACL224 secures TVs up to 40in and 20kg, swivelling through 180 degrees, extending to around 33cm and tilting up to 15 degrees too.

It comes with all the fixtures and fittings you’ll need for both solid or stud walls, and is compatible with VESA 50 x 50 to 200 x 200.

(Image credit: Mounting Dream)

5. Mounting Dream MD2268-MK-02 A great tilting TV mount on a budget. SPECIFICATIONS Screen sizes: : 26in-55in | Maximum weight: 40kg | Design: Tilt | VESA: 75 x 75 to 400 x 400 Reasons to Buy Well built Great value Easy to install Reasons to Avoid Can't be installed on a drywall £16.99 View at Amazon 275 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This Mounting Dream tilted mount is a budget wonder, fitting most TVs from 26in to 55in, and supporting weights all the way up to 40kg.

It’ll allow your screen to tilt 8 degrees up or down, perfect for avoiding glare, and will sit your TV just 38mm from the wall when upright.

Supporting VESA patterns from 75 x 75 to 400 x 400, reviews commend it for its good build quality and excellent value, but do recommend you use your own spirit level, rather than the one included in the box.

Mounting Dream also recommends you contact them to confirm your TV model number before buying, to ensure the mount doesn’t block your inputs.

MORE:

How to set up your TV and get the best picture