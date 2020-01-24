Best Apple AirPods alternatives 2020: budget to premium

Best Apple AirPods alternatives Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Apple AirPods alternatives you can buy in 2020.

With great battery life, the option of a wireless charging case and hands-free "Hey Siri" functionality, you can see why the Apple AirPods are so popular. But what are the best AirPods alternatives? If you're looking for a sportier pair, or a cheaper one, or one that takes them for sound quality, this is the page for you.

We've rounded up the best AirPods alternatives for every taste and budget, so you're guaranteed to find a pair that suit. All these pairs of wireless earbuds come with a charging case for topping up battery life. They can also be used to control your smartphone or tablet through physical buttons or in some cases touch-sensitive surfaces.

If you're not blown away by the AirPods design, aren't convinced by the latest AirPods, or just don't use Apple devices but still like the idea of true wireless earbuds, this is the page for you.

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony WF-1000XM3 The best AirPods alternatives out there, bar none. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: n/a | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6 hours (24 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Rhythmic, entertaining sound Accomplished noise-cancelling Impressive battery life Reasons to Avoid No volume controls No aptX HD support Low Stock £167.95 View at Amazon 112 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Impressive tech, a comfortable fit, excellent battery life and awesome sound quality. These Sonys tick all those boxes and then some, making them the best AirPods alternatives on the market right now. They're also the only true wireless in-ears we've seen that sport active noise-cancelling. The tech works remarkably well for a pair of in-ears, isolating you from the outside world and allowing the excellent sound quality into your ears unhindered. Battery life (with Bluetooth and noise-cancelling activated) is an impressive six hours per charge, with the supplied charging case bumping this to 24 hours.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

2. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 A brilliant budget pair of AirPods alternatives. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 9hr | Charging: Micro USB | In-line mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Punchy, detailed sound Solid Bluetooth connection 9hr battery life Reasons to Avoid Can be tricky getting the right fit Not the most attractive design £99.95 View at Amazon 221 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Cambridge Audio might be better known for hi-fi electronics, but its first venture into the world of true wireless headphones has been a very successful one. The Melomania 1s come in under the price of the Apple AirPods, and although the tech isn't quite as snazzy, the sound quality is excellent. Not only that, you get an impressive nine hours of battery life per charge which rises to 36 with the supplied carry case.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

3. Bose SoundSport Free Bose's in-ears are top of the podium when it comes to sporty alternatives. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (15 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Weighty, full-bodied sound Deep, powerful bass Even tonal balance Reasons to Avoid Wireless connection could be better £140 View at Hughes 536 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These Bose in-ears sit comfortably without invading your ears and there are controls for playback and volume too. Not only that, they sound great too, delivering plenty of bang for your buck. The downside? We found they tended to drop out every now and again. The Sony's at the top of this list boast greater musicality, but the SoundSport Frees are still a great alternative to the AirPods.

Read the full review: Bose SoundSport Free

(Image credit: JBL)

4. JBL Reflect Flow If you’re after sporty alternatives to the AirPods, these JBL's make a lot of sense. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 10 hours (30 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Good detail Strong bass depth Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Can be beaten for dynamics Carrying case is a bit big £99.99 View at Amazon

JBL is a heavy hitter when it comes to wireless sports earbuds, and given the AirPods can be hit and miss for exercise, you might want to consider the Reflect Flows as an alternative option.

These true wireless buds are very good indeed, especially if you want a bass-heavy sound for the gym without resorting to cans. The 10-hour battery life (or 30 with the case) means you've no excuse to finish that 5k run or marathon for that matter.

Read the full review: J BL Reflect Flow

(Image credit: Jaybird)

5. Jaybird Vista These excellent AirPods alternatives will suit active lifestyles. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours (16 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Vibrant, entertaining sound Hefty bass Superb fit Reasons to Avoid Could be more insightful £155.75 View at Amazon 103 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For all the AirPods' strengths, one thing that can people can struggle with is the fit. This means they can be limited when using them for exercise. And this is where the Jaybird Vistas come in. The fit is superb, with the SportFit integrated silicone eartip and fins providing both comfort and stability. They're also IPX7 water- and sweat-proof and even crushproof, so should be able to withstand a stampede if you happen to drop one.

They work in unison with the smart Jaybird app which helps with pairing, control and sound customisation so you can get the earbuds set up just the way you want them. USB-C charging is provided, including a five minute 'super-charge' which injects them with one hour of battery life. A full charge gives you six hours, with the charging case providing an additional 10. They produce a lively, entertaining sound with loads of meaty bass - ideal for keeping your tempo up.

Read the full review: Jaybird Vista

(Image credit: Future)

6. Apple AirPods Pro Apple's first noise-cancelling, wireless earbuds put up a solid display. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 5 hours (19 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Comfortable fit Impressive noise-cancelling Balanced sound Reasons to Avoid Noise-cancelling impacts timing Key rivals sound better £249 View at Richer Sounds

The AirPods Pros sit above the standard AirPods you'll find lower down this list. They're pricier, but you do get better sound quality, an improved level of comfort and the addition of Apple's own noise-cancelling technology, which is up there with the best at this money. The Sony WF-1000XM3s do sound better, but if you're an iPhone user, you're going to want to give these wireless earbuds an audition.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods Pro

7. Apple AirPods These second-generation AirPods boast better sound and new features. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (+19 with case) Reasons to Buy Even-handed sound Decent dose of refinement Faultless wireless tech Reasons to Avoid Fit can vary No buttons Sound hardens when pushed £129 View at BT Shop 237 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

We realise this is a list of the best AirPods alternatives, but Apple's headphones still deserve a mention. After all, they started the trend. This 2019 version is much-improved over the original - the sound is better balanced and more sophisticated, while the wireless tech is as reliable and impressive as ever thanks to Apple's new W1 chip. Like the first-generation AirPods, the fit still won't suit everyone and the lack of buttons can be a pain, but it's good to see the AirPods have evolved into a pair of very capable headphones.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods (2019)

8. RHA TrueConnect These headphones boast better-than-average-sound for a tempting price. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (+20 with case) Reasons to Buy Impressive battery life Neutral balance Rich, full-bodied sound Reasons to Avoid A few wireless blips Slightly awkward case £139.61 View at Amazon

For £150, there's a lot to like about these true wireless in-ears from RHA. Like Apple's equivalent, there's a stem which points down when they're in place. The TrueConnects sit snugly which helps with noise isolation. When not in use, the headphones sit inside their own case which can also charge them and extend battery life 20 hours on top of their standard five-hours. Pairing takes just a few seconds, while music playback and volume are handled by a couple of short presses on the relevant earpiece controls. The sound is nicely balanced, while they dig up enough detail to give the AirPods a run for their money.

Read the full review: RHA TrueConnect

9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Not cheap, but these headphones perform very well indeed. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 4 hours (12 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Impressive features Good battery life Balanced sound Reasons to Avoid Erratic touch controls Not as musical as rivals £190 View at Amazon 125 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Sennheiser's debut true wireless headphones are good all-rounders: they have a classy design, useful features, decent battery life and impressive sound quality. But at twice the price of the Sony WF-1000Xs, they're a slightly harder sell, unless you can find them at a reduce price somewhere. Better get bargain hunting...

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

10. Samsung Gear Icon X Talented AirPods rivals with excellent battery life. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 7 hours Reasons to Buy Finely balanced sound Rhythmically and dynamically adept Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Coarse upper mids and highs £149.99 View at Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Samsung's Gear Icon Xs sound so much better than the firm's more recent Galaxy Buds. These are well designed, with an impressive feature set and effortless connectivity. The sound is wonderfully balanced as well, but the mid-range and treble are prone to a slight coarseness. With a claimed seven hours playback from a single charge, they're well worth investigating for long journeys.

Read the full review: Samsung Gear Icon X

