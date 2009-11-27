Trending

BenQ W6000 review

BenQ's latest foray into the projector market is a great machine that's a solid all-rounder. But is it as good as its peers? Tested at £2499.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

BenQ’s latest is a solid all-rounder that’s just held back from five stars by some even better competition

For

  • Vibrant yet balanced colours
  • excellent punch and purity of whites
  • flexible, easy-to-use design

Against

  • Others offer greater detail and black depth
  • motion’s a little smeary

When compared to flatscreen TVs, the projector market is still fairly small, with a relatively limited number of products available.

That means any new release in the category is exciting, especially one from a proven manufacturer like BenQ.

So, here's the W6000, a Full HD, DLP projector with reassuringly serious dimensions and build. Thanks to flexible, manual controls for lens shift, zoom and focus, it's an absolute doddle to install, and despite slighty obtrusive menus, picture calibration is also straightforward.

Just one warning – turning the ‘Dynamic Black' option on resulted in a loud grinding noise every time the iris switched for differently lit scenes.

This may have just been our review sample, but for our money the picture's better with the option off anyway.

Vivid colours, clean whites
The picture is a good one, too. Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs on Blu-ray is recreated with superb punch and clarity. Colours are vibrant without appearing garish, while whites are bright and pure.

The image is unsurprisingly sharp, too, although there is slightly more smear to motion than you might expect.

Switch to The Dark Knight, and although those colour and punch qualities remain, it becomes clear that there are rivals that offer more scintillating, stunning recovery.

It's also true that the BenQ screen doesn't go as black as some other projectors, although it does make up for this somewhat with very respectable insight.

The W6000's standard-definition performance is the same in every way: in an ideal world we'd like a little extra detail and black depth, but the lovely colours and punch make it a pleasure to watch.

This is certainly one for the audition list.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.benq.co.uk
Brand NameBenQ
Product TypeDLP Projector
ManufacturerBenQ Corporation
Product LineHome Cinema
Manufacturer Part Number9H.J2677.Q8E
Product NameBenQ W6000
Product ModelW6000

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • W6000 Home Cinema Projector
  • User Manual CD
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Remote Control
  • Batteries
  • Power Cable
  • Component Video Cable
  • D-Sub Cable

Projection Lens

Optical Zoom1.5x
Maximum Diagonal Image Size7.62 m (300")

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio4:3
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Standard Mode Brightness2500 lm
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1200
Contrast Ratio50,000:1

Lamp

Normal Mode Lamp Life2000 Hour
Lamp Power280 W
Economy Mode Lamp Life3000 Hour

Physical Characteristics

Width428 mm
Depth345 mm
Weight Approximate6.70 kg
Height156 mm
Dimensions156 mm (H): 428 mm (W): 345 mm (D)

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format1080p

Technical Information

Projection MethodFront